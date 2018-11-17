2 paintings belonging to LOVE artist sold at auction

VINALHAVEN, Maine — The estate of artist Robert Indiana, creator of the iconic LOVE series, has auctioned off two paintings that belonged to him to raise money to defend against a lawsuit and to stabilize his deteriorating home.

Christie’s sold the two works for a combined $5 million on Friday in New York.

Not everyone is happy about the auction.

Critics, including Princeton art professor emeritus John Wilmerding, were especially disappointed by the sale of Ellsworth Kelly’s 1957 painting “Orange Peel.” The two artists forged a close friendship in New York, and critics believe the painting should be shown in Indiana’s Maine home once it’s transformed into a museum.

Estate attorney James Brannan said he has other works by Kelly. The other auctioned painting is “Ruby” by Ed Ruscha.