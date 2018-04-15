2 Renaissance masterpieces coming to New Orleans museum

NEW ORLEANS — Two Renaissance masterpieces are coming to the New Orleans Museum of Art. It will be only the third museum ever to display them together, and the second outside Italy.

A museum news release says Paolo Veronese (POW-loh veh-roh-NAY-zuh) painted “St. Jerome in the Wilderness” and “St. Agatha Visited in Prison by St. Peter” during 1566 and 1567 for a chapel on Murano, an island in the lagoon of Venice.

They were shown last year at a museum in Venice, at The Frick Collection in New York from October through March, and will be in New Orleans starting Thursday (April 19) through Sept. 3.

The Frick’s news release says nobody knows how a priest on a small island was able to commission work by Veronese, who was then one of the most successful and highest-paid painters in Venice.