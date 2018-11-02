2 stabbed, man arrested in fight at Sony Music’s London HQ

LONDON — Two people were stabbed Friday when a fight erupted between kitchen staff at the London headquarters of Sony Music. Police said one man was arrested.

Armed police officers were sent to Derry St. in Kensington at about 11 a.m. amid reports of a stabbing, and the building was evacuated as a precaution, the Metropolitan Police force said.

It said the incident was not being treated as terrorism and no guns were involved.

Photos showed a large number of police cars and ambulances in front of the building in an upscale neighbourhood.

Journalist Simon Neville, who works for the Mail on Sunday newspaper just across the street, said he saw workers running from the building and a man in a red jacket being tackled to the ground.

Sony Music said in a statement that “two members of the catering team were involved in a violent altercation. The incident is now in the hands of the Metropolitan Police.”

The condition of the two victims was not immediately known. The London Ambulance Service said it took one person to a hospital and another to a major trauma centre.

The building at 9 Derry St. contains the offices of Sony Music and associated music companies, including Simon Cowell’s Syco Entertainment.

The Associated Press

