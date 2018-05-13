Twenty-two world records were set at a Christie’s auction that ended Friday’s sale in New York. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

22 world records set at Christie’s Rockefeller auction

NEW YORK — Twenty-two world records have been set at a Christie’s auction, including the $832 million total for the priciest private collection of artworks and other treasures, owned by Peggy and David Rockefeller.

The late couple’s family is donating all proceeds from this week’s sale to charity.

The finally tally that ended Friday’s sale in New York is about twice the previous record of $484 million from a 2009 Paris sale of designer Yves Saint Laurent’s estate.

Christie’s said all of the more than 1,500 lots had sold, with buyers lured by the Rockefeller name that represented American success.

Prices reached record highs for seven artists and items including a porcelain set and a swan decoy.

The top lot was a Picasso painting of a nude girl holding a basket of flowers that went for $115 million, against a pre-auction estimate of $100 million. A Monet canvas of his famed water lilies sold for $84 million — surpassing the previous $81 million high for the artist.

A Matisse canvas depicting a woman in a Turkish harem went for a record $80.8 million, topping the previous $48.8 million for the artist.

Christie’s bolstered the auction by guaranteeing the whole Rockefeller collection, not disclosing the minimum price at which a work would have to sell or buyers’ names.

A well-known Gilbert Stuart oil portrait of George Washington sold for $11.6 million against an $8 million estimate — the most ever paid for his work.

John Haynes Williams’ whistling swan decoy went for more than $348,000, the most ever for such a decoy and the artist.

A 256-piece Sevres dessert service commissioned by Napoleon Bonaparte sold for $1.8 million, a world record for 19th century porcelain that fetched more than six times its high estimate.

All prices include buyers’ premiums.

Peggy Rockefeller died in 1996, and David Rockefeller in 2017, as the last surviving grandson of the oil baron John D. Rockefeller.

Previous story
R. Kelly stages racy performance amid protest, allegations
Next story
Cannes: Salma Hayek says change has ‘already happened’

Just Posted

Water levels in most New Brunswick communities to drop below flood stage

FREDERICTON — Water levels are starting to drop in flood-stricken New Brunswick,… Continue reading

A&W’s first female CEO doubles down on burger chain’s growth strategy

The first woman to take the helm of A&W Food Services of… Continue reading

Rwanda’s 1st female neurosurgeon chose Canada to complete training: Toronto Western

TORONTO — As a child growing up in Rwanda during the 1980s… Continue reading

WATCH: Change of command — Red Deer man becomes commanding officer of 20th Field Regiment

A student at Red Deer College, Jason Snider decided to join the… Continue reading

Red Deer Catholic students bused to pro-life demonstration

The Red Deer Regional Catholic School defended a field trip that sent… Continue reading

WATCH: Farming and urban living come together in Red Deer

You don’t have to live on a farm to grow your own… Continue reading

150-pound sea turtle released off Florida Keys

MARATHON, Fla. — A female loggerhead sea turtle has been released off… Continue reading

Fairytale wedding: Royal union to set nuptial trends for seasons to come

For those who harbour Disney-themed fantasies for their pending nuptials, the union… Continue reading

WATCH: Fun run draws hundreds of Red Deer, Central Alberta women

A day before being pampered, mothers, daughters and women from across Central… Continue reading

A preview of Red Deer’s next trail

Some Red Deerians got a sneak peek at the city’s next trail… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Families Touch-A-Truck in Red Deer

BY SEAN MCINTOSH ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Two injured in collision west of Red Deer, charges expected to be laid

One person suffered serious lower-body injuries in a two-vehicle collision near Red… Continue reading

Alberta Fish and Wildlife officers kill grizzly bear cub near Grande Cache

GRANDE CACHE, Alta. — Concerns are being raised about Alberta’s new policy… Continue reading

Mikko Rantanen scores twice as Finland dumps Canada 5-1 at hockey worlds

HERNING, Denmark — The road to the medal round got tougher for… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month