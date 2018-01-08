40 Below and Falling to screen in Red Deer

You might fall in love with winter all over again if you catch 40 Below and Falling directed by a Red Deer College alumnus.

The film will screen at Welikoklad Event Centre Jan. 26 and 27 with a donation at the door.

Dylan Pearce directed the independent film – his first feature shot in 3D.

Originally from Windsor, Ont., Pearce attended RDC in 2007 and 2008. He said he was looking at film schools in major cities like Toronto and Vancouver but the program at RDC caught his eye.

Today Pearce resides in Edmonton and that’s where some parts of the film were shot along with other Alberta parts like Jasper.

He describes the movie as a mix of When Harry met Sally meets Planes, Trains and Automobiles.

The romantic comedy follows the journey of Kate Carter who is returning from a northern, remote community happy to be returning to civilization for her wedding. Due to a storm, she is forced to convince a surly stranger, Redford, to make the trip with her via snowmobile. The duo face winter conditions, mountain men and wild animals along the way.

The film stars Shawn Johnston who starred in Resident Evil: Afterlife and Resident Evil: Retribution and Jewel Staite, a regular on Firefly, along with other Alberta stars.

With snowmobiles and winter wilderness, the film depicts Canadian landscape in the mountains.

“The film explores the idea of settling versus taking a chance. It explores pushing yourself and getting out of your comfort zone,” said Pearce.

The 33-year-old’s next project also explores boundaries and getting our of comfort zone in Christmas Cupcakes. Focused more on a family setting, rather than romance, the filming is set to start in March.

Since Pearce finished his film school career, he has been involved in six other feature films.


