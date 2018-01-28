7th annual Alberta Country Music Awards kick off in Red Deer

The seventh annual Alberta Country Music Awards kicked off at Sheraton Red Deer Hotel Sunday evening.

More than 15 awards were given out throughout the night.

Red Deer’s 95.5 Country won Radio Station of the Year.

Some Central Albertan nominees included Lacombe’s Gord Bamford (Entertainer of the Year), Stettler’s Kym Simon (Female Artist of the Year), Red Deerian Jamie Woodfin (Rising Star and Single of the Year).

Red Deer’s Ryan Langlois was nominated for Male Artist of the Year and Album of the Year.

Female Artist of the Year award went to Alee – a third time winner.

She said it’s an incredible honour to receive the award.

“As an artist you work so hard putting your heart and soul into things and you don’t always know if it’s going to be loved by people and I have received nothing but love from the industry and fans,” she said.

Alee also won Album of the Year award for Bad Habit Sunday.

Dan Davidson received four awards: Male Artist of the Year, Fan’s Choice, Single and Song of the Year.

The Dungarees received three awards: Group/Duo, Rising Star and Video of the Year for Anywhere With You.

Musician of the Year award went to Mitch Jay and the Horizon Youth Award went to Sydney Mae.

Ian Tyson was announced the 2017 ACMA Hall of Fame inductee.

Performances by Tyson, Blake Reid, Jamie Woodfin, Mikaila Cooper, The Orchard kept about 300 people in the room entertained.

Also performing were: Hailey Benedict Nice Horse, Karac Hendriks, Renegade Station and Lauren Mayell.


