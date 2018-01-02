Soap flowers that look good enough to eat were created by Amy Nielsen, of Delburne, and are showing as part of the Into the Garden exhibit at the Kiwanis Gallery, downstairs at Red Deer’s public library. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

A full spectrum of art can be seen at Red Deer’s First Friday gallery openings this month

Photos, paintings, embroidery — and date art — can be seen during Jan. 5 receptions

There are sunshine and shadows in Red Deer’s First Friday gallery openings for January.

On the sunny side is the Into the Garden exhibit, on at the Kiwanis Gallery in Red Deer’s public library to Feb. 19. The space operated by the Red Deer Arts Council features works by 25 artists from around the province. “Come dressed as if you were heading out to a garden party” to the First Friday Jan. 5 reception, which runs from 6-8 p.m.

Meanwhile, at the Harris-Warke Gallery upstairs at Sunworks on Ross Street, “the shadows are only beginning to reveal themselves”— or that’s the title of a photograph and poetry exhibit by Red Deer’s Leslie Greentree. It opens at the Jan. 5 reception, from 6-8 p.m., and runs to Feb. 10.

Colourful Memories by Meghan Harkins are showing at A + Art Gallery, 4919 49th St. The alcohol ink on yapo dates pieces can be seen until Jan. 31. There’s a First Friday reception from 4-6 p.m.

The Gallery on the Alley in Alberta Art and Drafting has a show by artists Betty Schnell, Sharon Van Essen and Sora Kozar. Their mixed-media works are displayed until Jan. 31. The First Friday opening is on from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

More mixed-media works by Eva Curtis can be viewed at the Hidden Outbursts exhibit at The Hub on Ross Street until Jan. 31. There’s a reception Friday from 4-6 p.m.

At the Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery, Glamour: Fashionable Red Deer goes until March 11, and Dandy Lines, cosmic embroidery by Caitlin Thompson, is on until Jan. 7. Friday receptions for both are from 5-8 pm.

Selected art prints from Red Deer College’s collection can be seen at the Welikoklad Event Centre Gallery, 4922-49 St. There’s a Friday reception from 6-9 p.m. There’s also a screening Gerhard Richter Painting (2017), from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Corinna Belz’s documentary is “an unprecedented and oddly dangerous journey” into the studios of one of the most important, living painters.

Other gallery shows can also be seen around the city (although there are no receptions):

Raptors Over the Landscape, photographs by Gordon Edwards, are at the Marjorie Wood Gallery in the Kerry Wood Nature Centre to Jan. 22.

The Corridor Community Gallery, downstairs at the Red Deer Recreation Centre, is exhibiting Canada 150 works from the Central Alberta Photographic Society until Jan. 31.

The Viewpoint Gallery in the Cultural Services Centre, 3827 – 39 St. will feature new works by Dawn Candy and Arto Djerdjerian from Jan. 9 to Feb. 28. (Mon. to Fri. 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., closed noon-1 p.m.)

And the Lyrical Gallery at Unit 206, 4919-49th St. has the ongoing abstract show by Cathy Bible.

