Aaron Pritchett brings his Out on the Town Tour to Red Deer in January

Country singer Aaron Pritchett is coming to Red Deer to perform some new tunes and hits, including Hold My Beer, and Let’s Get Rowdy.

On the heels of a smash single, Worth A Shot, Pritchett is on his 30-city Out on the Town Tour, which will stop at Bo’s Bar and Grill Jan. 29.

Vancouver-based Pritchett is looking forward to singing for fans with his special guests Kira Isabella and David James. He’s also excited about the release of his second new single, Better When I Do, which will be out on country radio next month.

Tickets for this tour are available Nov. 2. For more information about the show, please contact the venue.