(Promotional image).

Aaron Pritchett brings his Out on the Town Tour to Red Deer in January

Kira Isabella and David James are special guests

Country singer Aaron Pritchett is coming to Red Deer to perform some new tunes and hits, including Hold My Beer, and Let’s Get Rowdy.

On the heels of a smash single, Worth A Shot, Pritchett is on his 30-city Out on the Town Tour, which will stop at Bo’s Bar and Grill Jan. 29.

Vancouver-based Pritchett is looking forward to singing for fans with his special guests Kira Isabella and David James. He’s also excited about the release of his second new single, Better When I Do, which will be out on country radio next month.

Tickets for this tour are available Nov. 2. For more information about the show, please contact the venue.

Previous story
Jay Baruchel on the state of hockey in Canada, says NHL is ‘boring’

Just Posted

Minions arrive to comfort patients at Red Deer hospital

Toy donations made to Red Deer Regional Health Foundation

Light shed on benefits of LED bulbs during City of Red Deer exchange

Trade incandescent bulbs for LED ones

Olds fire departments gets automated CPR device

Mountain View County and Town of Olds partner on

Neighbourhood density concerns discussed by Red Deer city council

Councillors seek right balance between high density and single-family homes

Unpaid Red Deer County taxes reflect Alberta’s economic struggles

Unpaid county taxes are up $1.1 million over same time last year

VIDEO: Rebels forward Brandon Hagel inks deal with Blackhawks

After a red-hot start to the WHL season, Red Deer Rebels forward… Continue reading

PHOTO: CFR kicks off today

Saddle bronc competitor Jake Watson fuelled up at Tuesday’s pancake breakfast as… Continue reading

Sarah Henstra wins Governor General’s fiction prize for book on campus politics

OTTAWA — Toronto author Sarah Henstra says she thinks her win at… Continue reading

Actress accuses Geoffrey Rush of touching her breast

SYDNEY, Australia — The actress at the centre of Oscar-winning actor Geoffrey… Continue reading

Halifax council to discuss proposed stadium for potential new CFL team

Halifax council will consider today a new report on a proposed 24,000-seat… Continue reading

Walmart expands speedier checkout service

NEW YORK — Walmart will be rolling out a program that allows… Continue reading

Coke rides on sales of healthier drinks

ATLANTA — Strong sales of water and sugar-free drinks powered third-quarter earnings… Continue reading

Chamber of Commerce calls for federal funding to stop pine beetle spread

OTTAWA — The Canadian Chamber of Commerce has asked for immediate federal… Continue reading

Monahan, Lindholm score 55 seconds apart, Flames beat Leafs 3-1

TORONTO — Sean Monahan and Elias Lindholm scored 55 seconds apart in… Continue reading

Most Read