An array of costumes worn by 1970s pop group ABBA were on display at the ABBA museum in Stockholm. (Photo by Dina Mishev for The Washington Post)

ABBA says it records 2 songs, first new material in 35 years

LONDON — Mamma Mia! The members of ABBA say they have recorded new material for the first time in 35 years.

The Swedish pop supergroup says it has recorded two new songs, including one entitled “I Still Have Faith in You.”

The news was announced Friday in an Instagram statement from Benny Andersson, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Agnetha Faltskog.

ABBA had big hits in the 1970s with songs including “Waterloo” and “Dancing Queen” before splitting up in 1982. The band’s statement said the members reunited to plan a virtual tour featuring digital avatars, and decided to go back into the studio.

They said it was “an extremely joyous experience.”

The band says “I Still Have Faith In You” will be performed by the group’s holograms in a December TV special.

Previous story
Broncos tribute concert expected to attract over 30 current and former NHLers

Just Posted

Korean leaders pledge denuclearization, but avoid specifics

GOYANG, Korea, Republic Of — The leaders of North and South Korea… Continue reading

EU moves to full ban on pesticides that harm bees

BRUSSELS — The European Union made a key breakthrough on Friday to… Continue reading

Britain’s new prince is named Louis Arthur Charles

LONDON — The new prince has a name — in fact three.… Continue reading

Broncos tribute concert expected to attract over 30 current and former NHLers

SASKATOON — More than 30 current and former NHL players are expected… Continue reading

What could be done to prevent incidents like van attack? Experts weigh in

TORONTO — The van attack that left 10 people dead in Toronto… Continue reading

WATCH: Thousands of high school students visit Red Deer College for CAREERexpo

The eighth annual CAREERexpo was held at RDC Thursday

Calgary Flames president of hockey operations Brian Burke to leave club

Calgary Flames president of hockey operations Brian Burke will be leaving the… Continue reading

Quebec woman charged with second-degree murder in two-year-old daughter’s death

QUEBEC — A Quebec City mother was formally charged Friday with second-degree… Continue reading

Edmonton woman says airline humiliated her because of non-contagious rash

HALIFAX — An Edmonton woman says she was publicly humiliated and booted… Continue reading

Trucker-training memo from Saskatchewan Crown insurer at odds with province

REGINA — The Saskatchewan government says no decision has been made to… Continue reading

Trump lawyer loaned to taxi mogul in weed biz

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, whose business dealings are… Continue reading

7 striking facts about the money tech companies are making

Everyone knows the tech industry is rich, but it can be challenging… Continue reading

HBC says Saks data breach lasted up to 9 months until contained March 31

TORONTO — Hudson’s Bay Co. says a previously announced security breach at… Continue reading

ABBA says it records 2 songs, first new material in 35 years

LONDON — Mamma Mia! The members of ABBA say they have recorded… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month