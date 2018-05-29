ABC cancels ‘Roseanne’ following star’s racist tweet

NEW YORK — ABC has cancelled its hit reboot of “Roseanne” following her racist tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett.

ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey says the comment “is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel the show.”

The “Roseanne” revival this spring was an unexpected major hit for ABC. It was particularly popular among many conservative viewers because Barr’s character expressed support for President Donald Trump.

Barr’s tweet suggested that Jarrett is a product of the Muslim brotherhood and the “Planet of the Apes.”

She later apologized “for making a bad joke.”

Previous story
Seth Meyers, Wanda Sykes, Hannibal Buress topline JFL42 in Toronto
Next story
‘I’m still in the present’: Grace Jones on her enduring legacy of style

Just Posted

Suspicious package sent to Red Deer law firm

Heavy police presence in the downtown Tuesday afternoon

Public fears about mobile SCS units may transpire — or not

No application, so far, for safe injection trailer

Olympian inspires Red Deer students

Olympic skeleton racer Jane Channell made a surprise visit to the students she has been mentoring

Marijuana plants seized in Stettler

Police search property

Fentanyl and weapons seized in Red Deer

ALERT’s Red Deer organized crime and gang team lead investigation

Updated: Bentley residents rally to save postal service

Residents concerned Canada Post is moving parcel service to Lacombe

ATM stolen in Rimbey

RCMP searching for two suspects

Canadian Facebook whistle-blower: I did no voter targeting for Liberal entities

OTTAWA — The Canadian data expert whose allegations set off an international… Continue reading

Ten cases dropped due to delays in military justice system: auditor

OTTAWA — The federal auditor general fired a rocket at Canada’s military… Continue reading

Auditor general says ‘cultural’ shift needed to prevent another Phoenix

OTTAWA — The failed federal public service pay system was the result… Continue reading

Pipeline fight continues, federal decision does not reduce spill risk: Horgan

VICTORIA — The politician leading the charge against the expansion of the… Continue reading

One suspect in Mississauga, Ont., restaurant explosion may be female, police say

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — One of two suspects wanted in connection with an… Continue reading

Canadian Denis Shapovalov advances to second round at French Open

PARIS — Denis Shapovalov has advanced to the second round at the… Continue reading

Royal newlyweds are not booked to stay at the Fairmont in Jasper: spokeswoman

JASPER, Alta. — A spokeswoman for the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge has… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month