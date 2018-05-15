ABC says ‘Roseanne’ will concentrate on family, not politics

NEW YORK — Expect “Roseanne” to cool it on politics and concentrate on family stories when it returns for the second season of its revival next year.

That’s the word from ABC Entertainment chief Channing Dungey as she introduced the network’s plans for next year on Tuesday. The show’s return exceeded all expectations this spring, with the support of Roseanne Barr’s character for President Donald Trump attracting attention.

Dungey noted that as the first season went on, the focus shifted from politics to family. She said that direction will continue next season.

ABC is bringing back its “TGIF” Friday comedy schedule in the fall, and Alec Baldwin will star in a Sunday-night talk show.

The Associated Press

