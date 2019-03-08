Jan-Michael Vincent, known for starring in the television series ‘Airwolf’ has died. He was 73. File photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Actor Jan-Michael Vincent, known for ‘Airwolf,’ dies at 73

Actor Jan-Michael Vincent, the Airwolf television star whose sleek good looks belied a troubled personal life, has died. He was 73.

A death certificate shows that Vincent died of cardiac arrest on Feb. 10, 2019, in an Asheville, North Carolina, hospital. The certificate signed by a doctor says he died of natural causes and no autopsy was performed.

It wasn’t clear why it took several weeks for news of the death to surface before it was first reported Friday by TMZ. Messages left at phone listings for Vincent and his wife weren’t immediately returned Friday.

Born in 1945 in Denver, Colorado, Vincent starred in such films as 1972’s The Mechanic and 1978’s Hooper, in which he played a stuntman opposite Burt Reynolds. Off-screen, his handsomeness earned him a spot on a cosmetic surgeon’s “Ten Best Noses” list in the late 1970s.

He also starred in the 1983 television mini-series Winds of War as the love interest of a character played by Ali MacGraw, “piling up enormous ratings,” according to a contemporary Associated Press account. He earned a Golden Globe nomination.

In a 1984 AP interview, Vincent described his passion for being on the water. He said he spent three months after wrapping up Winds of War sailing the Caribbean. He also said he was a longtime surfer.

“I was a travelling surfer for years. … I’ve been all over the world surfing,” he said. “I’ll be 40 in July and I still like to surf.”

Perhaps his best-known role was in the television action-adventure series Airwolf, which lasted for several seasons after launching in 1984. Vincent played pilot Stringfellow Hawke, a rugged pilot who could pull off aerobatic crime-fighting manoeuvrs in an advanced helicopter — but also play the cello.

In the AP interview, he described trying to find the right way to loosen the character up.

“The character is stiff,” he says, “but as we’ve gone along we’ve been able to loosen him some. Now you’ll sometimes see him crack a smile and say something funny. Even Clint Eastwood is mellowing, although I’ll never be Burt Reynolds.”

However, his surfer-like demeanour was overshadowed at times by his troubled personal life. He pleaded guilty in 1997 to a drunken driving accident that left him with a broken neck and was sentenced to a rehab program. He was also charged in 1980s barroom brawls, receiving probation in one and an acquittal in another. In a separate case, he was acquitted in 1986 of hitting a woman.

He was sentenced to 60 days in jail in 2000 in Orange County, California, after he admitted to violating his probation by appearing drunk in public and assaulting his then-girlfriend.

Previous story
‘Beat It’ or drop it: Wedding DJs consider whether they’ll spin Michael Jackson’s hits

Just Posted

Heavy snowfall leads to Highway 2 mayhem in and around Red Deer

Hwy 2 northbound lanes near Red Deer closed because of numerous collisions

A ‘relevant time’ to bust myths about immigration, say organizers of Red Deer event

CommUnity of One is an all-day, free event on March 23

Red Deer County and city get provincial transit funding

City gets $2.5 million for transit terminals, county to get $480,000 towards possible bus purchases

Province indicates support for emergency shelter

No details yet but government says it will invest in emergency shelter

Red Deer region unemployment numbers healthy

Region had best unemployment rate of the province’s seven economic regions, says Statistics Canada

Highlights: RDC Kings roll over Titans de Limoilou, advance to national volleyball semifinal

RDC will play the VIU Mariners in the semifinal at 8 p.m. on Friday

Sentencing hearing underway for man convicted of manslaughter in wife’s death

MONTREAL — A sentencing hearing for a Montreal man who was convicted… Continue reading

SNC-Lavalin loses court bid for special agreement to avoid criminal prosecution

OTTAWA — SNC-Lavalin has a lost a court bid to have the… Continue reading

Oland resumes testimony at trial for death of multimillionaire father

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Dennis Oland is maintaining his innocence under cross-examination… Continue reading

Freeland thanks U.S. lawmakers for bipartisan support on Meng arrest

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is applauding a bipartisan American… Continue reading

Trudeau apologizes for government’s past mistreatment of Inuit with TB

IQALUIT, Nunavut — James Eetoolook is a 72-year-old tuberculosis survivor among a… Continue reading

Edmonton police charge man for illegal cannabis sales after investigation

Edmonton Police say a 65-year-old man is facing charges related to the… Continue reading

Conservatives’ Kenney promises no change to personal income tax rates

EDMONTON — Alberta Opposition leader Jason Kenney says he won’t be making… Continue reading

New faces on Canadian women’s hockey team for world championship in Finland

CALGARY — Six players will make their women’s world hockey championship debut… Continue reading

Most Read