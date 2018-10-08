Add Taylor Swift to the list of things conservatives are boycotting

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2017 file photo, Taylor Swift performs at the DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert in Houston, Texas. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

Taylor Swift’s conservative fans just can’t shake this one off.

After years of silence on the political front, the pop superstar endorsed a Democrat in the Tennessee Senate race Sunday, leaving her Republican fan base seeing “Red” —and steadfastly declaring they are never ever getting back together.

“Very simple —if you buy Taylor Swift music, merchandise & concert tickets you will be sending money to a progressive who is working to destroy your country. #BoycottTaylorSwift,” user @ETTalkShow wrote on Twitter.

Added another Twitter user: “Hey Taylor Swift — not going to buy another song by you. You do not represent country values. You have sold out to the liberal Hollywood crowd. Enjoy their company.”

Others called for a boycott of the upcoming American Music Awards, where Swift will be performing, and urged fans to send her merchandise and CDs up in flames.

Losing the music of Taylor Swift isn’t the first thing conservative fans have had to go without thanks to differing beliefs.

In fact, the “I Did Something Bad” singer is just the latest in a long list of boycotted people, products and pastimes.

HARLEY DAVIDSON

Harley Davidson found itself on the bad side of the GOP in August, when President Trump encouraged customers to boycott the company if it moved some of its motorcycle production overseas.

“Many @harleydavidson owners plan to boycott the company if manufacturing moves overseas. Great!” Trump wrote. “Most other companies are coming in our direction, including Harley competitors. A really bad move! U.S. will soon have a level playing field, or better.”

Plenty of customers jumped on social media to join in on the boycott, calling the company a “sell-out” and unpatriotic.

“I would boycott them for leaving the USA. They are greedy traitors to their own countrymen,” one user wrote.

THE NFL

Perhaps the most high-profile boycott was that of the NFL, which erupted last fall amid racial injustice protests that took place during the playing of the national anthem.

After players across the entire organization started taking a knee during the anthem in peaceful protest, angry fans across the country turned their backs on their beloved sport in the name of patriotism.

“I realize that we live in a free country where people have the freedom to not participate in the national anthem. I also have the freedom to not spend another minute or dollar on your product,” a former fan wrote in a letter to the Steelers that was published in Sports Illustrated. “To not participate in the national anthem is an insult to every serviceman who has served or has passed away defending this country.”

President Trump encouraged the boycott on Twitter, writing in September 2017 that teams needed to “fire or suspend” players who kneeled or risk boycotting fans.

“If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our country, you will see change take place fast,” he wrote.

KEURIGS

Fans of Fox News’ Sean Hannity swapped their daily caffeine intake for rage after the coffeemaker company pulled its ads from the host’s show over his defense of accused sexual predator and former Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore.

Shortly after Keurig pulled the plug on ads, both #BoycottKeurg and #IStandWithHannity were trending on Twitter, with users declaring they were done forever with the machines —and some going so far as to film themselves destroying Keurigs.

NIKE

The sportwear company caused a stir last month when it announced Colin Kaepernick as one of the faces of the “Just Do It” 30th anniversary campaign.

Kaepernick, who kicked off the kneeling protests and lost his job in the NFL in the process, was certainly a sore subject for many, and soon, there were calls for a Nike boycott.

People across the country filmed themselves setting their Nike shoes on fire all in the name of the flag.

“First the NFL forces me to choose between my favorite sport and my country. I chose country. Then Nike forces me to choose between my favorite shoes and my country. Since when did the American flag and the national anthem become offensive,” user @sclancy79 wrote in a tweet that got more than 66,000 likes.

John Rich of the country duo Big & Rich also went viral with a tweet saying that his sound man cut up his pair of white Nike tube socks in protest.

A Rhode Island town council even passed a resolution asking its department not to purchase Nike products, while state police in Mississippi said they’d stop buying Nike gear.

Still, despite the backlash, Nike’s online sales reportedly grew 31 percent over the Labor Day holiday weekend, compared to 2017.

LEVI’S

The jean company’s president penned an open letter announcing a partnership with a non-profit dedicated to gun control — and in the process, sparked a boycott of its pants.

“We simply cannot stand by silently when it comes to the issues that threaten the very fabric of the communities where we live and work. While taking a stand can be unpopular with some, doing nothing is no longer an option,” CEO Chip Bergh wrote.

Not all agreed.

“After more than 65 years as customers our entire family is boycotting this company,” Twitter user @inspbuild wrote. “Traitors to the second amendment will not get a dime from this veteran and his family! #BoycottLevis.”

Added another, “I now feel embarrassed even to donate my Nike and Levis stuff to charity. Currently shopping for new shoes and wardrobe. Thank goodness for freedom of choice. #BoycottNike #BoycottLevis.”

WILLIE NELSON

Nelson had his name added to the list last month, when he announced he’d headline a rally for Beto O’Rourke, a Democrat challenging Ted Cruz in the Senate race.

The singer revealed the plan in a Facebook post, which was quickly inundated with comments from angry fans.

“I haven’t been this disappointed since the day I used my Dixie Chicks CDs for target practice,” Mark D. Wyatt wrote. “Why couldn’t you just stay out of politics? As a lifelong fan that still has my original ‘Highwayman’ album, I am done.”

“Well, you just broke my heart Willie,” Dixie Belluchi-Watters wrote. “40 some years as a fan, now it’s over. Have a great life, I won’t be following it any longer.”