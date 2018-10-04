Alan Alda to receive SAG Life Achievement Award in 2019

LOS ANGELES — Alan Alda will receive the SAG Life Achievement Award at next year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony.

The actors union announced Thursday that Alda will accept its highest honour on January 27. The award to given annually to an actor who fosters the “finest ideals of the acting profession.”

Alda’s long list of credits include 11 seasons as Dr. Hawkeye Pierce on “M.A.S.H.,” TV turns on “The West Wing” and “Ray Donovan,” and roles in films such as “Manhattan Murder Mystery” and “The Aviator.”

He has earned an Oscar nomination, six Emmys, six Golden Globes and three Tony Award nominations. He also founded the non-profit Alan Alda Center for Communicating Science.

Previous Life Achievement Award recipients include Morgan Freeman, Carol Burnett, Betty White, Elizabeth Taylor, Sidney Poitier and George Burns.

