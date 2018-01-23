A number of Central Alberta artists will be up for prizes at the seventh annual Alberta Country Music Awards this weekend in Red Deer.
Red Deer’s Ryan Langlois is nominated for Male Artist of the Year and Album of the Year at Sunday’s award show, which is put on by the Association of Country Music in Alberta.
“I feel pretty darn honoured,” said Langlois. “I really wasn’t expecting it at all and it’s really nice to be recognized by my peers.”
Langlois isn’t the only member of his family nominated; his 14-year-old son Jonah is up for the Horizon Youth Award.
“It’s pretty amazing. There are times I’m pretty envious of his young talent. It’s pretty cool to see him coming into his own,”Langlois said.
Some other Central Albertan nominees include Lacombe’s Gord Bamford (Entertainer of the Year), Stettler’s Kym Simon (Female Artist of the Year), Red Deerian Jamie Woodfin (Rising Star and Single of the Year) and Red Deer’s 95.5 Country (Radio Station of the Year).
Bill Hanson, ACMA, said the award show is special because it focuses on rising stars.
“It celebrates a lot of up and coming artists in Alberta,” said Hanson. “Some of the artists haven’t reached that level where they’re nationally known, but they need some recognition.”
There will be events throughout the whole weekend for musicians and fans.
Members of the ACMA can take part in roundtable discussions and seminars Saturday.
Also on Saturday, there will be a Songwriter Series show, which includes a performance by Langlois, and the 2017 Industry Awards and kickoff party.
On Sunday, before any awards are handed out, a Fan Fest will be held at Parkland Mall from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
“Fan Fest will give people the chance to get an up close look at what our association has for talent,” said Hanson.
The free Fan Fest will feature eight artist performances.
The Alberta Country Music Awards, hosted by Emerson Drive and Jackie Rae Greening, are 7 p.m. Sunday at the Sheraton Red Deer Hotel. More information is available at www.abcountrymusic.ca.
Full list of nominees:
Female Artist of the Year
- Alee
- Kym Simon
- Lauren Mayell
- Maddison Krebs
- Michela Sheedy
- Mikaila Cooper
- Tanya Ryan
- Trinity Bradshaw
Male Artist of the Year
- Dan Davidson
- Drew Gregory
- Karac Hendriks
- Ryan Langlois
- Trevor Panczak
Group/Duo of the Year
- FOXX Worthee
- Midnight Lights
- Nice Horse
- Renegade Station
- The Dungarees
Fan’s Choice
- Dan Davidson
- Drew Gregory
- Hailey Benedict
- Nice Horse
- Renegade Station
- The Dungarees
- Trevor Panczak
Rising Star
- Blake Reid
- Jamie Woodfin
- Mikaila Cooper
- The Dungarees
- The Orchard
Musician of the Year
- Darren Gusnowsky
- Kiron Jhass
- Lisa Dodd
- Mitch Jay
- Weston Blatz
Single of the Year
- Barn Burner – Dan Davidson
- Moonlight Left – Jamie Woodfin
- Roadside Jesus – Mikaila Cooper
- Say We Did – Dan Davidson
- When I Do – Alee
Song of the Year
- Barn Burner – written by Dan Davidson and Clayton Bellamy and performed by Dan Davidson
- Kissing Sadie – written by Joni Delaurier, Mike Little and Chris Henderson and performed by Chris Henderson
- Smoke Signals – written by Justin Hogg and Lynn Tessari and performed by Justin Hogg
- Thinking About You – written by Karac Hendriks, Mike Little and Jake Matthews and performed by Karac Hendriks
- When I Do – written by Alee, Lauren Adamoski and Brian Donkers and performed by Alee
Album of the Year
- Bad Habit – Alee
- I’ve Changed – Lauren Mayell
- Light > Dark – Ryan Langlois
- Sleeping Buffalo – The Wardens
- The Great Unknown – The Orchard
Video of the Year
- Anywhere With You – The Dungarees
- Barn Burner – Dan Davidson
- Rich Man Poor Man – Mike LeBlanc
- Say We Did – Dan Davidson
- When I Do – Alee
Radio Station of the Year
- 840 CFCW – Edmonton
- 95.5 Real Country – Red Deer
- CAB-K Broadcasting Ltd. – Olds
- Country 106.5 – Vegreville
Entertainer of the Year
- Aaron Goodvin
- Brett Kissel
- Gord Bamford
- High Valley
- The Road Hammers
Horizon Youth Award
- Hailey Benedict
- Jennie Harluk
- Jonah Langlois
- Krissy Feniak
- Sydney Mae
Country Venue of the Year
- Boot Scootin’ Boogie Dancehall
- Cook County Saloon
- Ralph’s Texas Bar & Steakhouse
- Ranchman’s Cookhouse & Dancehall
Industry Person of the Year
- Angie Morris
- Bill Borgwardt
- Carly Klassen
- Jody Seeley
- Rob Smith
Talent Buyer of the Year
- Big Valley Jamboree
- Calgary Exhibition & Stampede
- Ralph’s Texas Bar & Steakhouse
- Ranchman’s Cookhouse & Dancehall
- Sakamoto Agency
Ian Tyson will be inducted into the ACMA Hall of Fame Sunday.
