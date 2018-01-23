Red Deer’s Ryan Langlois is nominated for Male Artist of the Year and Album of the Year at Sunday’s Alberta Country Music Awards at the Sheraton Red Deer Hotel. (Photo contributed from www.ryandlangloismusic.com)

Alberta Country Music Awards this weekend in Red Deer

A number of Central Alberta artists will be up for prizes at the seventh annual Alberta Country Music Awards this weekend in Red Deer.

Red Deer’s Ryan Langlois is nominated for Male Artist of the Year and Album of the Year at Sunday’s award show, which is put on by the Association of Country Music in Alberta.

“I feel pretty darn honoured,” said Langlois. “I really wasn’t expecting it at all and it’s really nice to be recognized by my peers.”

Langlois isn’t the only member of his family nominated; his 14-year-old son Jonah is up for the Horizon Youth Award.

“It’s pretty amazing. There are times I’m pretty envious of his young talent. It’s pretty cool to see him coming into his own,”Langlois said.

Some other Central Albertan nominees include Lacombe’s Gord Bamford (Entertainer of the Year), Stettler’s Kym Simon (Female Artist of the Year), Red Deerian Jamie Woodfin (Rising Star and Single of the Year) and Red Deer’s 95.5 Country (Radio Station of the Year).

Bill Hanson, ACMA, said the award show is special because it focuses on rising stars.

“It celebrates a lot of up and coming artists in Alberta,” said Hanson. “Some of the artists haven’t reached that level where they’re nationally known, but they need some recognition.”

There will be events throughout the whole weekend for musicians and fans.

Members of the ACMA can take part in roundtable discussions and seminars Saturday.

Also on Saturday, there will be a Songwriter Series show, which includes a performance by Langlois, and the 2017 Industry Awards and kickoff party.

On Sunday, before any awards are handed out, a Fan Fest will be held at Parkland Mall from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

“Fan Fest will give people the chance to get an up close look at what our association has for talent,” said Hanson.

The free Fan Fest will feature eight artist performances.

The Alberta Country Music Awards, hosted by Emerson Drive and Jackie Rae Greening, are 7 p.m. Sunday at the Sheraton Red Deer Hotel. More information is available at www.abcountrymusic.ca.

Full list of nominees:

Female Artist of the Year

  • Alee
  • Kym Simon
  • Lauren Mayell
  • Maddison Krebs
  • Michela Sheedy
  • Mikaila Cooper
  • Tanya Ryan
  • Trinity Bradshaw

Male Artist of the Year

  • Dan Davidson
  • Drew Gregory
  • Karac Hendriks
  • Ryan Langlois
  • Trevor Panczak

Group/Duo of the Year

  • FOXX Worthee
  • Midnight Lights
  • Nice Horse
  • Renegade Station
  • The Dungarees

Fan’s Choice

  • Dan Davidson
  • Drew Gregory
  • Hailey Benedict
  • Nice Horse
  • Renegade Station
  • The Dungarees
  • Trevor Panczak

Rising Star

  • Blake Reid
  • Jamie Woodfin
  • Mikaila Cooper
  • The Dungarees
  • The Orchard

Musician of the Year

  • Darren Gusnowsky
  • Kiron Jhass
  • Lisa Dodd
  • Mitch Jay
  • Weston Blatz

Single of the Year

  • Barn Burner – Dan Davidson
  • Moonlight Left – Jamie Woodfin
  • Roadside Jesus – Mikaila Cooper
  • Say We Did – Dan Davidson
  • When I Do – Alee

Song of the Year

  • Barn Burner – written by Dan Davidson and Clayton Bellamy and performed by Dan Davidson
  • Kissing Sadie – written by Joni Delaurier, Mike Little and Chris Henderson and performed by Chris Henderson
  • Smoke Signals – written by Justin Hogg and Lynn Tessari and performed by Justin Hogg
  • Thinking About You – written by Karac Hendriks, Mike Little and Jake Matthews and performed by Karac Hendriks
  • When I Do – written by Alee, Lauren Adamoski and Brian Donkers and performed by Alee

Album of the Year

  • Bad Habit – Alee
  • I’ve Changed – Lauren Mayell
  • Light > Dark – Ryan Langlois
  • Sleeping Buffalo – The Wardens
  • The Great Unknown – The Orchard

Video of the Year

  • Anywhere With You – The Dungarees
  • Barn Burner – Dan Davidson
  • Rich Man Poor Man – Mike LeBlanc
  • Say We Did – Dan Davidson
  • When I Do – Alee

Radio Station of the Year

  • 840 CFCW – Edmonton
  • 95.5 Real Country – Red Deer
  • CAB-K Broadcasting Ltd. – Olds
  • Country 106.5 – Vegreville

Entertainer of the Year

  • Aaron Goodvin
  • Brett Kissel
  • Gord Bamford
  • High Valley
  • The Road Hammers

Horizon Youth Award

  • Hailey Benedict
  • Jennie Harluk
  • Jonah Langlois
  • Krissy Feniak
  • Sydney Mae

Country Venue of the Year

  • Boot Scootin’ Boogie Dancehall
  • Cook County Saloon
  • Ralph’s Texas Bar & Steakhouse
  • Ranchman’s Cookhouse & Dancehall

Industry Person of the Year

  • Angie Morris
  • Bill Borgwardt
  • Carly Klassen
  • Jody Seeley
  • Rob Smith

Talent Buyer of the Year

  • Big Valley Jamboree
  • Calgary Exhibition & Stampede
  • Ralph’s Texas Bar & Steakhouse
  • Ranchman’s Cookhouse & Dancehall
  • Sakamoto Agency

Ian Tyson will be inducted into the ACMA Hall of Fame Sunday.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Stettler’s Kym Simon is nominated for Female Artist of the Year and Album of the Year at Sunday’s Alberta Country Music Awards at the Sheraton Red Deer Hotel. (Photo contributed by Kym Simon)

Previous story
List of nominees for the 90th annual Academy Awards

Just Posted

Community cardiac awareness dinner and show to be held

Continued focus to bring cardiac catheterization lab to Red Deer

Red Deer businesses react to 2.02 per cent tax increase for 2018

Chamber would prefer zero increase, while DBA thinks it’s reasonable

Bring on the rodeo says Red Deer County mayor

Canadian Finals Rodeo’s move to Red Deer good for whole region, says Red Deer County Mayor Jim Wood

Watch: Red Deer woman target of robbery in broad daylight, near police station

He looked me in the eye and said ‘I am going to kill you.’

Carjacking suspect arrested

Suspect behind failed carjacking attempts among long list of people arrested over last 10 days

WATCH news on the go: Replay Red Deer Jan. 21

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

RDC chosen to host 2019 men’s volleyball national championship

Sports enthusiasts in Red Deer will have more to look forward to… Continue reading

Police is still looking for Second World War army passport owner

No one has claimed a rare Second World War German army passport… Continue reading

DJ Sabatoge and TR3 Band kick off Sylvan Lake’s Winterfest 2018

Central Alberta’s youngest DJ will open for TR3 Band kicking off Town… Continue reading

Two Canadians, two Americans abducted in Nigeria are freed

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria, especially on the Kaduna to Abuja highway

WATCH news on the go: Replay Red Deer Jan. 21

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Liberals quietly tap experts to write new paternity leave rules

Ideas include creating an entirely new leave benefit similar to one that exists in Quebec

Insurers say Canadian weather getting hotter, wetter and weirder

Average number of days with heavy rain or snow across Canada has been outside norm since spring 2013

Are you ready for some wrestling? WWE’s ‘Raw’ marks 25 years

WWE flagship show is set to mark its 25th anniversary on Monday

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month