Red Deer’s Ryan Langlois is nominated for Male Artist of the Year and Album of the Year at Sunday’s Alberta Country Music Awards at the Sheraton Red Deer Hotel. (Photo contributed from www.ryandlangloismusic.com)

A number of Central Alberta artists will be up for prizes at the seventh annual Alberta Country Music Awards this weekend in Red Deer.

Red Deer’s Ryan Langlois is nominated for Male Artist of the Year and Album of the Year at Sunday’s award show, which is put on by the Association of Country Music in Alberta.

“I feel pretty darn honoured,” said Langlois. “I really wasn’t expecting it at all and it’s really nice to be recognized by my peers.”

Langlois isn’t the only member of his family nominated; his 14-year-old son Jonah is up for the Horizon Youth Award.

“It’s pretty amazing. There are times I’m pretty envious of his young talent. It’s pretty cool to see him coming into his own,”Langlois said.

Some other Central Albertan nominees include Lacombe’s Gord Bamford (Entertainer of the Year), Stettler’s Kym Simon (Female Artist of the Year), Red Deerian Jamie Woodfin (Rising Star and Single of the Year) and Red Deer’s 95.5 Country (Radio Station of the Year).

Bill Hanson, ACMA, said the award show is special because it focuses on rising stars.

“It celebrates a lot of up and coming artists in Alberta,” said Hanson. “Some of the artists haven’t reached that level where they’re nationally known, but they need some recognition.”

There will be events throughout the whole weekend for musicians and fans.

Members of the ACMA can take part in roundtable discussions and seminars Saturday.

Also on Saturday, there will be a Songwriter Series show, which includes a performance by Langlois, and the 2017 Industry Awards and kickoff party.

On Sunday, before any awards are handed out, a Fan Fest will be held at Parkland Mall from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

“Fan Fest will give people the chance to get an up close look at what our association has for talent,” said Hanson.

The free Fan Fest will feature eight artist performances.

The Alberta Country Music Awards, hosted by Emerson Drive and Jackie Rae Greening, are 7 p.m. Sunday at the Sheraton Red Deer Hotel. More information is available at www.abcountrymusic.ca.

Full list of nominees:

Female Artist of the Year

Alee

Kym Simon

Lauren Mayell

Maddison Krebs

Michela Sheedy

Mikaila Cooper

Tanya Ryan

Trinity Bradshaw

Male Artist of the Year

Dan Davidson

Drew Gregory

Karac Hendriks

Ryan Langlois

Trevor Panczak

Group/Duo of the Year

FOXX Worthee

Midnight Lights

Nice Horse

Renegade Station

The Dungarees

Fan’s Choice

Dan Davidson

Drew Gregory

Hailey Benedict

Nice Horse

Renegade Station

The Dungarees

Trevor Panczak

Rising Star

Blake Reid

Jamie Woodfin

Mikaila Cooper

The Dungarees

The Orchard

Musician of the Year

Darren Gusnowsky

Kiron Jhass

Lisa Dodd

Mitch Jay

Weston Blatz

Single of the Year

Barn Burner – Dan Davidson

Moonlight Left – Jamie Woodfin

Roadside Jesus – Mikaila Cooper

Say We Did – Dan Davidson

When I Do – Alee

Song of the Year

Barn Burner – written by Dan Davidson and Clayton Bellamy and performed by Dan Davidson

Kissing Sadie – written by Joni Delaurier, Mike Little and Chris Henderson and performed by Chris Henderson

Smoke Signals – written by Justin Hogg and Lynn Tessari and performed by Justin Hogg

Thinking About You – written by Karac Hendriks, Mike Little and Jake Matthews and performed by Karac Hendriks

When I Do – written by Alee, Lauren Adamoski and Brian Donkers and performed by Alee

Album of the Year

Bad Habit – Alee

I’ve Changed – Lauren Mayell

Light > Dark – Ryan Langlois

Sleeping Buffalo – The Wardens

The Great Unknown – The Orchard

Video of the Year

Anywhere With You – The Dungarees

Barn Burner – Dan Davidson

Rich Man Poor Man – Mike LeBlanc

Say We Did – Dan Davidson

When I Do – Alee

Radio Station of the Year

840 CFCW – Edmonton

95.5 Real Country – Red Deer

CAB-K Broadcasting Ltd. – Olds

Country 106.5 – Vegreville

Entertainer of the Year

Aaron Goodvin

Brett Kissel

Gord Bamford

High Valley

The Road Hammers

Horizon Youth Award

Hailey Benedict

Jennie Harluk

Jonah Langlois

Krissy Feniak

Sydney Mae

Country Venue of the Year

Boot Scootin’ Boogie Dancehall

Cook County Saloon

Ralph’s Texas Bar & Steakhouse

Ranchman’s Cookhouse & Dancehall

Industry Person of the Year

Angie Morris

Bill Borgwardt

Carly Klassen

Jody Seeley

Rob Smith

Talent Buyer of the Year

Big Valley Jamboree

Calgary Exhibition & Stampede

Ralph’s Texas Bar & Steakhouse

Ranchman’s Cookhouse & Dancehall

Sakamoto Agency

Ian Tyson will be inducted into the ACMA Hall of Fame Sunday.



