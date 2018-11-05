Actor Alec Baldwin denies punching anyone over a parking spot. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Alec Baldwin says he didn’t punch man in parking dispute

NEW YORK — Alec Baldwin is denying that he punched anyone over a parking spot and says an assault allegation is being reported “for the purposes of clickbait entertainment.”

The actor was arrested Friday and charged with assault and harassment after allegedly hitting another man in the face during a dispute over a parking spot in New York City.

Baldwin’s publicist declined to comment after the arrest. But the actor later tweeted from the account of the Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Foundation that “the assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false. I wanted to go on the record stating as much.”

Baldwin complained that it’s become “a sport” to tag people with as many “negative charges and defaming allegations as possible for the purposes of clickbait entertainment.”

Baldwin, 60, told police a family member was holding the spot in front of his Manhattan home when a man driving a Saab station wagon pulled up and took it.

The driver of the station wagon told police Baldwin hit him with his hand, but he wasn’t sure if it was a punch or a slap.

Police said the 49-year-old driver complained of jaw pain and redness in the neck area and was taken to a hospital.

It wasn’t clear from his tweets whether the specific allegation that Baldwin wanted to refute was that he punched the other man or some other aspect of the story. His publicist said she had no comment.

Baldwin was released from the local police precinct in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village neighbourhood after about two hours. He was ordered to appear in court Nov. 26.

Baldwin, the star of former television sitcom “30 Rock” and current host of “Match Game,” plays President Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live” and recently started a talk show on ABC.

By The Associated Press

Previous story
Ariana Grande’s new song references exes Davidson, Miller
Next story
Ludacris, Migos to perform at pre-Super Bowl concert

Just Posted

Red Deer ranked second most dangerous place

MacLean’s list of Canada’s Most Dangerous Places 2019

Pipeline speaker coming to Red Deer

Vivian Krause to present research

Global economy at stage where stimulus can be ‘steadily withdrawn’: Poloz

OTTAWA — The governor of the Bank of Canada says after a… Continue reading

Lowe’s closing 31 Canadian stores and other locations, 20 stores in U.S.

BOUCHERVILLE, Que. — Lowe’s Companies Inc. says it plans to close 31… Continue reading

CUPW launches new rotating strikes in Ontario and Newfoundland and Labrador

OTTAWA — The union representing Canada Post employees has launched a new… Continue reading

Ludacris, Migos to perform at pre-Super Bowl concert

NEW YORK — Ludacris and Migos will represent Atlanta and hip-hop culture… Continue reading

Alec Baldwin says he didn’t punch man in parking dispute

NEW YORK — Alec Baldwin is denying that he punched anyone over… Continue reading

Rough road: Brown says 76ers not yet among East’s ‘royalty’

NEW YORK — At home, they can beat anybody. On the road,… Continue reading

Elgar Petersen, namesake for the Humboldt Broncos’ home rink, dies at 82

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — Elgar Petersen was famous in Humboldt, Sask., for his… Continue reading

Man says he wrestled with gunman during yoga studio shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A man trying to stop a shooting attack on… Continue reading

Obama praises Donnelly, says voters don’t want ‘a yes man’

GARY, Ind. — Former President Barack Obama praised Indiana Democratic Sen. Joe… Continue reading

Why it’s still in Russia’s interest to mess with US politics

PARIS — Sweeping accusations that the Kremlin tried to sway the 2016… Continue reading

Some of the states and storylines worth watching as U.S. voters head to polls

WASHINGTON — States and storylines for Canadian observers to keep an eye… Continue reading

Most Read