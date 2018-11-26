Actor Alec Baldwin denies punching anyone over a parking spot. (File photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Alec Baldwin set for court date in parking-spot assault case

NEW YORK — Alec Baldwin is due to answer assault and harassment charges in a New York court after being accused of striking a man in the face over a parking space.

The actor is set to be arraigned Monday on the misdemeanour and violation-level charges. He has said any assertion that he punched anyone over a parking spot is false.

Baldwin was arrested on Nov. 2. Police were told a driver pulled into a Manhattan parking space that one of Baldwin’s relatives was holding for him, and the two men started quarreling and pushing each other.

The other driver told police Baldwin punched or slapped him. The 49-year-old man was taken to a hospital complaining of jaw pain and redness around his neck.

Baldwin later tweeted the episode was “egregiously misstated.”

By The Associated Press

