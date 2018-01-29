Alessia Cara responds to social media criticism over best new artist Grammy win

Canadian singer Alessia Cara is defending herself against negative comments over her Grammy Award win.

Cara won best new artist at Sunday’s show, which some social media users said wasn’t fair since she’s already well-established in the music scene.

Some wrote that the award should have gone to R&B singer SZA, who was also nominated in the category alongside Julia Michaels, Khalid, and Lil Uzi Vert.

Cara responded to the backlash on her Instagram account, writing that she didn’t ask to be submitted in the category and had “no control over” the outcome.

The Brampton, Ont., native said she’s “worked really hard” and was “not going to be upset about something I’ve wanted since I was kid.”

The 21-year-old added “there is a big issue in the industry that perpetuates the idea that an artist’s talent and hard work should take a back seat to popularity and numbers.”

“I will not let everything I’ve worked for be diminished by people taking offence to my accomplishments and feeling the need to tell me how much I suck,” Cara wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself in a room filled with balloons.

“Here’s something fun! I’ve been thinking I suck since I was old enough to know what sucking meant. I’ve beat you to it. And that’s why this means a lot to me.”

The singer behind the hits “Scars to Your Beautiful” and “Stay” added that despite her many insecurities, she’s been shown that her work is “worth something.”

“All of the years feeling like I wasn’t good at anything or that I was naive for dreaming about something improbable have paid off in a way that I have yet to process,” reads the post.

“I know it sounds cheesy and dumb but it’s the honest truth. Thanks to everyone who’s shown me kindness and support along the way. I’ll stop talking now.”