Alyssa Milano, Debby Ryan talk ‘Insatiable’ and fat shaming

NEW YORK — After the trailer was released for the new Netflix series “Insatiable,” some on social media voiced concern: Was the dark comedy fat shaming?

The show drops Friday. It follows the return to high school of a girl named Patty, who loses a lot of weight after years of bullying. Having lost the weight, she’s out for revenge. Patty is played by former child Disney star Debby Ryan. She and co-star Alyssa Milano said in a recent interview they welcome conversation on the subject.

Ryan told The Associated Press in a recent interview she felt a little like her character when walking around the set in prosthetics that added weight. She says some in the cast and crew said the transformation was “crazy” and some of their reactions to her enraged her.

