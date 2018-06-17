AMC Networks: Hardwick’s talk show on hold amid allegations

LOS ANGELES — Chris Hardwick’s cable talk show is on hold and he has withdrawn as moderator of AMC and BBC America’s Comic-Con panels, AMC Networks said Saturday.

The company said it had a positive working relationship with the host and producer but takes seriously what it calls “troubling” allegations by his former girlfriend, Chloe Dykstra.

In an online post, she lodged claims of sexual assault and emotional abuse against a man whom she didn’t identify. But she included details about his age and work history that led some to link her allegations to Hardwick, who acknowledged Dykstra was referring to him as he denied her claims.

“I was heartbroken to read Chloe’s post,” Hardwick said in a statement provided Saturday to The Associated Press. He said the couple’s three-year relationship was imperfect and included arguments, but he loved her.

Hardwick said he “did my best to uplift and support her as a partner and companion in any way and at no time did I sexually assault her,” adding that he was “devastated” and “blindsided” by her post accusing him of conduct that he said didn’t occur.

“As a husband, a son, and future father, I do not condone any kind of mistreatment of women,” he said.

AMC Networks said “Talking with Chris Hardwick” won’t air on AMC while it assesses the situation and that Hardwick decided to step aside from next month’s Comic-Con panels in San Diego.

Hardwick gained attention as host of AMC’s “Talking Dead,” a talk-show companion to its “The Walking Dead” drama series.

The initial public fallout to Dykstra’s post Thursday involved Nerdist, which Hardwick founded as a podcast and then expanded into a digital network that was acquired by Legendary Entertainment. His name has been removed from the Nerdist website, which said the behaviour claimed in the post by Dykstra is contrary to what it stands for.

In a statement, Legendary said references to Hardwick as Nerdist’s founder were deleted pending further investigation.

It said Hardwick’s contract expired in December 2017 and he no longer has any affiliation with Nerdist or Legendary’s digital media division.

Previous story
Warner Bros. crackdown puts Dark Mark over Potter festivals
Next story
‘Jeopardy!’ winner could get prison for sneaking into emails

Just Posted

22-year-old dies in a collision near Innisfail

Family has been notified

Search for missing Tofino boaters scaled back, handed over to RCMP

TOFINO, B.C. — Jae Valentine woke to the sound of wolves howling… Continue reading

Get ready for the ‘internet of cows’: Farmers use technology to shake up agriculture

MONTREAL — Get ready for the “internet of cows.” Generations of farmers… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer cadets conclude year of learning

After a year of hard work, Red Deer’s local Air and Army… Continue reading

Bowden Community Hall grand opening

The ribbon was cut for the new Central Alberta facility Saturday afternoon

WATCH: Central Alberta High School Soccer League champs crowned

Lindsay Thurber girls’ team and Notre Dame boys’ team won Saturday at Edgar Park Field in Red Deer

Canada’s Auger-Aliassime wins Sopra Steria title for 2nd straight year

LYON, France — Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime defended his ATP Challenger Sopra Steria… Continue reading

Police: Taxi driver who hit 8 Moscow pedestrians fell asleep

MOSCOW — The suspect in a taxi crash near Red Square that… Continue reading

‘Jeopardy!’ winner could get prison for sneaking into emails

ADRIAN, Mich. — A seven-time “Jeopardy!” winner who taught history at a… Continue reading

AMC Networks: Hardwick’s talk show on hold amid allegations

LOS ANGELES — Chris Hardwick’s cable talk show is on hold and… Continue reading

Search for missing Tofino boaters scaled back, handed over to RCMP

TOFINO, B.C. — Jae Valentine woke to the sound of wolves howling… Continue reading

Panama to make World Cup debut against strong Belgium team

MOSCOW — Panama earned its first ever World Cup berth and couldn’t… Continue reading

Migration fight shakes German govt as Merkel, ally face off

BERLIN — Germany’s interior minister insisted that his party has no intention… Continue reading

Pay-what-you-can grocery opens in Toronto, but experts say model can be hit-or-miss

TORONTO — There’s a reason you don’t often see a pay-what-you-can grocery… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month