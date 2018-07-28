Apple CEO, Imagine Dragons headed to festival for LGBT youth

SALT LAKE CITY — Apple CEO Tim Cook is among those headed to Salt Lake City for a music festival organized by Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds to support LGBT youth in the Mormon church.

Reynolds says in a statement the appearance of the proudly gay CEO at the Saturday LoveLoud concert will show gay, lesbian and transgender teens their “unlimited potential.”

Other headliners include dancer and singer Julianne Hough, DJ Zedd, and Tyler Glenn from the band Neon Trees.

Reynolds is Mormon, and told The Associated Press last month the festival is a passion project born from watching friends struggle with their sexuality and feeling unwelcome in the faith.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints supports the festival’s aim of preventing bullying and suicide, though it’s also opposes same-sex marriage.

Previous story
Will Smith, Kirsten Dunst add new YouTube Originals fare

Just Posted

WATCH: Giant Slip N Slide fun in Red Deer

Hundreds of people waited for a chance to go for a ride… Continue reading

Special Olympics Red Deer sending four athletes to compete at national summer games

Three athletes from Red Deer and one from Innisfail are heading to… Continue reading

‘One of the most amazing experiences’ for Red Deer mechanic

Cycle Works Motorsports’ Patrick Gibson competed in the Yamaha Canadian Technician Grand Prix

Ontario fire marshal to conduct tests after ‘flame-jetting’ injuries and death

TORONTO — The Ontario fire marshal’s office says it will conduct tests… Continue reading

Sylvan Lake man accused of $2.6 million fraud

Following an investigation that took almost five years, a Sylvan Lake man… Continue reading

WATCH: Centrefest gets off to a hot start

Street performers are putting on a show in downtown Red Deer this… Continue reading

Grizzly bear mauling in North Alberta

SWAN HILLS, Alta. — RCMP say a man has been injured in… Continue reading

Family of Danforth shooting victim Reese Fallon says she won’t be forgotten

TORONTO — The family of a young woman who was killed in… Continue reading

Researchers hope computer simulation can help save endangered beluga whales

MONTREAL — Researchers in Quebec are hoping a computer simulator that resembles… Continue reading

An enchanting opportunity: longtime magic lover to study in England

HALIFAX — It’s not quite an acceptance letter to Hogwarts, but for… Continue reading

5 relatives dead in murder-suicide; 3 at Texas nursing home

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police were trying to determine a motive Saturday… Continue reading

Parry Sound, Ont., community coming together as wildfire burns nearby

TORONTO — Community members are coming together in Parry Sound, Ont., as… Continue reading

Richmond, B.C., wildfire burning underground, challenging firefighters

RICHMOND, B.C. — Officials say a wildfire that broke out early Friday… Continue reading

Justices: Suit by Trump backers against police can proceed

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A federal appeals court on Friday allowed supporters of… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month