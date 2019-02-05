Art exhibit shows Ivanka Trump lookalike vacuuming up crumbs

WASHINGTON — A new art exhibit at a Washington museum shows an Ivanka Trump lookalike pushing a vacuum cleaner and invites spectators to toss crumbs for her to clean up.

The art piece by Jennifer Rubell, titled “Ivanka Vacuuming,” opened Feb. 1 and continues through Feb. 17 at the Flashpoint Gallery. The public is encouraged to “throw crumbs onto the carpet, watching as Ivanka elegantly vacuums up the mess, her smile never wavering.”

A large text description of the work hanging on the gallery wall describes Ivanka Trump as “a figure whose public persona incorporates an almost comically wide range of feminine identities — daughter, wife, mother, sister, model, working woman, blonde.” It calls the act of throwing bread crumbs onto the carpet for her to vacuum “surprisingly pleasurable.”

But Ivanka Trump and her brothers Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump criticized the exhibit on Tuesday as a sexist attempt to humiliate her.

“Women can choose to knock each other down or build each other up. I choose the latter,” Ivanka Trump, a senior White House adviser, tweeted alongside a link to a story on the exhibit.

Trump Jr. tweeted, “Sad, but not surprising to watch self professed ‘feminists’ launching sexist attacks against @IvankaTrump. In their crazed world, sexism is OK if hurts their political enemies.”

Eric Trump, on Fox News, called his sister a “powerful woman who has done more for women than probably anybody in Washington D.C.”

The work is open to the public from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The exhibit is presented by the CulturalDC arts organization, and Executive Director Kristi Maiselman said her group is always happy to present “timely boundary-pushing installations” like this.

The gallery text declares Ivanka Trump to be a “contemporary feminine icon” and an avatar for the complexities of modern femininity.

Rubell, a New York-based conceptual artist, said in an interview on the CulturalDC website that the experience is meant to draw observers and crumb-throwers into a complicit relationship.

“Here is what’s complicated: We enjoy throwing the crumbs for Ivanka to vacuum. That is the icky truth at the centre of the work. It’s funny, it’s pleasurable, it makes us feel powerful, and we want to do it more,” she says. “Also, we know she’ll keep vacuuming whether we do it or not, so it’s not really our fault, right?”

Previous story
Smollett told police attackers knew he was on ‘Empire’

Just Posted

Soccer dome proposal on hold

Red Deer City Soccer Association is taking another look at feasibility of soccer facility

Supreme Court oil well ruling good for farmers

Red Deer County mayor says farmers have better chance oilpatch messes will get cleaned up

Potential diversion of billions of litres from Red Deer River causes concerns

Red Deer city councillor says maintaining water quantity is as important as quality

Police say they have ‘few’ dog-napping reports in central Alberta

No RCMP dognapping reports in Red Deer

Make-A-Wish Foundation sending Red Deer girl on Disney cruise

Grade 4 student Falan Hollman is diagnosed with Rett Syndrome

Red Deer race car driver warns about distracted driving

Drive to Stay Alive presentation at St. Joseph High School

Seguin scores tiebreaker, Stars beat Coyotes 5-4

DALLAS — Tyler Seguin scored a tiebreaking goal with 7:32 to play,… Continue reading

Bay, Dempster, Thomson and Ash headed into Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame

ST. MARYS, Ont. — Slugger Jason Bay, pitcher Ryan Dempster, coach Rob… Continue reading

Canadian producers say there’s a downside to ‘dominant cultural force’ of Netflix

TORONTO — When CBC president Catherine Tait compared Netflix’s presence in Canada… Continue reading

Fun moments before, during and after the Oscars luncheon

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Nominees for the 91st annual Academy Awards convened… Continue reading

Red Deer’s Troubled Monk launches Canada Winter Games 2019 official beer

Troubled Monk launches 2019 Canada Winter Games official beer For sports fans,… Continue reading

‘Young and the Restless’ actor Kristoff St. John dead at 52

LOS ANGELES — Kristoff St. John, who played the struggling alcoholic and… Continue reading

Family: Remembering that one moment in time

I had this idea one time, a long time ago, when summer,… Continue reading

Opinion: Notley will decide when we go to the polls

It’s not surprising that United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney is calling on… Continue reading

Most Read