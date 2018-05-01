Ashley Judd is suing Harvey Weinstein for causing her to lose money, status, prestige and power. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Ashley Judd wants movie mogul Weinstein held accountable

NEW YORK — Ashley Judd says she wants Harvey Weinstein to be held accountable for “illegal conduct” that caused her to lose money, status, prestige and power.

Judd spoke Tuesday on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Judd sued Weinstein on Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, saying the former movie mogul hurt her acting career in retaliation for her rejecting his sexual advances.

Weinstein’s representative says in a statement that he “championed her work,” did not defame her and plans a vigorous defence against her claims.

The 50-year-old Judd says her ultimate goal is to encourage “safe and legal workplaces.” She says it feels wonderful to take a stand on behalf of her “younger self.”

Her lawsuit goes beyond many sexual harassment suits by invoking unfair competition laws against fraudulent business practices.

