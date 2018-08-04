Athletes stand up for LeBron after Trump insult

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — A number of athletes are jumping in to defend NBA superstar LeBron James after President Donald Trump insulted his intelligence.

Trump tweeted late Friday after apparently watching an interview James did with CNN anchor Don Lemon that Lemon was “the dumbest man on television” but that he “made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do.” James was being interviewed about a school he recently opened in Ohio for underprivileged children.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe tweeted Saturday: “It should be beneath the dignity of a sitting POTUS to take racist shots at D. Lemon and Lebron James.”

NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns tweeted: “So let me get this straight: Flint, MI has dirty water still, but you worried about an interview about a man doing good for education and generations of kids in his hometown?”

___

9:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump is turning his wrath on basketball superstar LeBron James.

Trump tweeted late Friday that James was interviewed “by the dumbest man on television,” CNN anchor Don Lemon, but that he “made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do.”

The president ended his tweet by saying “I like Mike!” — seeming to side with Michael Jordan in the debate over whether he or James is the greatest NBA player of all time.

James has long been critical of Trump. In his interview with Lemon, he said he’d consider running for presidentif he believed he was the only person who could stop Trump from being re-elected.

James had just opened a school for underprivileged children in Ohio. Trump is travelling to Ohio on Saturday for a campaign rally.

Previous story
Drake drops ‘In My Feelings’ video chock full of cameos
Next story
‘Zombie Boy’ remembered as someone who never forgot his Montreal roots

Just Posted

Rocky Mountain House RCMP searching for body in Brazeau Reservoir

A 29-year-old man is believed to be dead after falling into the reservoir

PHOTOS: Downtown Red Deer rocking with vintage cars Friday night

Rock’n Red Deer is celebrating the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s this weekend

Police still seaching for “brazen” ATM robbers as Parkland Mall makes repairs

Mall security workers ‘had to be careful they weren’t struck’

What it means to age is explored in new Writers’ Ink exhibit in Red Deer

Age on a Page can be seen at The Hub this month

Building permit values on the rise in Red Deer

So far, values are nearly double the same period last year

WATCH: Cooling down at Red Deer’s Discovery Canyon

Red Deerians beat the heat on Thursday by heading over to Discovery… Continue reading

Man dead following tornado that ripped through Manitoba community Friday

A man has died after a tornado touched down west of Lake… Continue reading

Top 10 invasive species spread by summer recreational activity in Canada

TORONTO — A list of the top 10 invasive species spread through… Continue reading

Change in weather could stoke dozens of northeast Ont. fires

There is concern that a change in the weather today could stoke… Continue reading

Northern California wildfires fires grow

SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on California wildfires (all times local): 10:50… Continue reading

Nova Scotia Power says about 5,000 litres of oil spilled into Halifax harbour

HALIFAX — About 5,000 litres of oil that spilled into Halifax harbour… Continue reading

Cdn, U.S. scientists consider novel plan to save endangered orca on death’s door

PORTLAND, Ore. — American and Canadian scientists are considering a Hail Mary… Continue reading

Romania probes anti-Jewish graffiti on Elie Wiesel’s house

BUCHAREST, Romania — Romanian police began an investigation Saturday after anti-Semitic graffiti… Continue reading

18 killed in Russian oil worker helicopter crash

MOSCOW — A Russian helicopter crashed shortly after takeoff Saturday in Siberia,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month