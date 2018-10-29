Author offers retrospect of TV show ‘Friends’

Kelsey Miller has written the quintessential fan book for those obsessed with the hit TV sitcom “Friends.” ”I’ll Be There For You” gives readers an insider’s look at what it takes to launch a show that not only had an impact on a decade of broadcast television, but also remains a pop culture icon.

Miller leads readers through interesting insider scoop and includes various behind-the-scenes interviews spanning the length of “Friends.” She highlights trends such as “the Rachel” haircut and high-profile celebrity guest appearances, but doesn’t ignore the bad.

One theme that weaves through the book is the camaraderie among the leading actors. Spearheaded by Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer, they were among the first to insist on equal pay for cast members. And Courtney Cox implemented the unofficial “all for one” agreement with the group. If one left, the other five would follow.

Miller points out that “Friends,” which debuted in 1994 and ran for 10 seasons, has withstood the test of time. Once Netflix offered the show to subscribers, a new generation began binge-watching six friends trying to make it in New York City.

Finally, Miller compares “Friends” to comfort food. No matter what your mood, Ross, Joey, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe and Rachel will always be there for you.

Previous story
Vancouver’s Atomic Cartoons sketches success with “Princesses Wear Pants”

Just Posted

Alberta’s Notley announces candidacy, slams Kenney in speech to NDP members

EDMONTON — Rachel Notley has made it official, announcing she will run… Continue reading

Drugs seized at Bowden prison

Prison staff discovered package containing drugs worth $81,000

‘Should be enforced:’ Paralyzed Broncos player, parents want seatbelts on buses

AIRDRIE, Alta. — Michelle Straschnitzki had a moment of panic when her… Continue reading

Indonesian airline whose plane crashed a low-cost high flyer

BANGKOK — Lion Air, the airline whose plane crashed early Monday while… Continue reading

YMCA will operate Red Deer’s new Northside Community Centre when it opens next summer

It will be a “value-added” feature, says city director

WATCH: Dressing up for the Halloween Half Marathon in Red Deer

The Run Red Deer Race Series event was held Saturday at Bower Ponds

Author offers retrospect of TV show ‘Friends’

Kelsey Miller has written the quintessential fan book for those obsessed with… Continue reading

Vancouver’s Atomic Cartoons sketches success with “Princesses Wear Pants”

VANCOUVER — Jennifer Twiner McCarron remembers when daycare staff took bets on… Continue reading

Leicester City owner was a success in soccer and business

LEICESTER, England — Thai billionaire and Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who… Continue reading

Red Sox top Dodgers for 4th World Series title in 15 seasons

LOS ANGELES — Chris Sale’s final pitch for this Boston juggernaut triggered… Continue reading

Pot, property values focus of upcoming Colorado trial

DENVER — A federal trial in Colorado could have far-reaching effects on… Continue reading

China’s yuan sinks to 10-year low against dollar

BEIJING — China’s yuan sank to a 10-year low against the dollar… Continue reading

‘A very special person:’ Toronto native Joyce Fienberg killed in Pittsburgh

TORONTO — A woman who grew up in Toronto and celebrated many… Continue reading

U.S. consumer spending up inflation-adjusted 0.3 per cent

WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer spending rose by an inflation-adjusted 0.3 per cent… Continue reading

Most Read