Tokyo Police Club (promotional photo).

Back from the brink: Tokyo Police Club survives to play another show in Red Deer

Ontario band performs Oct. 23 at Bo’s

Tokyo Police Club is back from the brink, touring with a solid new album after a near break-up.

The Ontario group that performs at Bo’s in Red Deer on Tuesday, Oct. 23, was on life support at the end of 2016.

Drummer Greg Alsop recalls the band had been around for a whole decade by that point, and its members had grown up and had drifted off on separate projects.

They weren’t even close geographically anymore — Alsop had been living in Los Angeles, while vocalist/bassist Dave Monks was in New York and guitarist Josh Hook and keyboardist Graham Wright had remained in Canada.

Alsop said while most of the musicians had only one foot left in the band, lead vocalist Monk was the most resistant to letting it go.

Monk convinced the others that they needed to take a year to just focus on making the kind of music that really excited them. “He said there would be no touring, or recording: “Let’s just try to make a record for us again,” said Alsop.

The group headed to an isolated church on the shored of Lake Huron to avoid distractions. Alsop said they’d heard about this church, converted into a studio, from their friends, Born Ruffians.

There on the pristine lakeshore, with a night sky full of stars, Tokyo Police Club found the thrill again. Alsop said the new album TPC, wasn’t about record company expectations or anyone else’s expectations. “It was going back to just the four of us being in a room together and getting excited about making music.”

The album is being released on Oct. 5 and early reviews are positive. Alsop said fans are enjoying the new songs played live at shows, including heartfelt single, Simple Dude.

The 31-year-old is looking forward to playing for Red Deer fans again. For some reason, Albertans connected with Tokyo Police Club right from the start, said the married musician who’s also anticipating becoming a father for the first time in December.

Also performing at Bo’s this month are: Wolf Parade on Oct. 14 and Red Deer favourites Dear Rouge on Oct. 30.

For more information, please contact the venue.


