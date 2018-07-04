‘Back to the Future’ cast set for Fan Expo Canada

TORONTO — A ”Back to the Future” reunion is set for this year’s Fan Expo Canada.

Organizers say previously announced guest Michael J. Fox will now be joined by fellow “Back to the Future” stars Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and Tom Wilson.

Edmonton-born Fox starred in the “Back to the Future” franchise as time-travelling teen Marty McFly.

Fan Expo Canada will run Aug. 30 to Sept. 2 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Other guests expected include Canadian actors Evangeline Lilly and William Shatner, and American stars Jeff Goldblum and Jason Momoa.

Also in the lineup is “Deuce Bigalow” actor Rob Schneider as well as Billy Dee Williams and Peter Mayhew of “Star Wars” and several cast members from “The Princess Bride.”