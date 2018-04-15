Beyonce’s Coachella set includes Destiny’s Child reunion

INDIO, Calif. — Beyonce’s headlining set at Coachella may have been delayed by a year, but it did not disappoint.

The superstar’s two-hour set of hits Saturday night included a tribute to historically black colleges and universities and also reunited her with Destiny’s Child.

Beyonce had been scheduled to headline the two-weekend music and arts festival last year, but had to postpone due to her pregnancy with twins.

Saturday’s performance paid tribute to the marching bands, dance troupes and step teams at HBCUs and included a rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which is known as the national black anthem.

Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams also joined her as they sang their smash “Say My Name,” and husband Jay-Z also came out for a collaboration.

The Associated Press

Previous story
Milos Forman, Oscar-winning director, dies at 86

Just Posted

The big pipeline predicament: how far will Trudeau go to get it built

OTTAWA — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says for her, today’s meeting with… Continue reading

WATCH: Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off in Red Deer a hit

Central Alberta celebrities put on a show at the Sheraton Celebrity Dance… Continue reading

Two couples talk about getting married in Central Alberta on the same day as the Royal Wedding

Two couples getting married in Central Alberta claim they chose May 19… Continue reading

‘Brody was a gift:’ Friends say goodbye to Humboldt Broncos statistician

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — Brody Hinz was such a sports fan that, in… Continue reading

Injured Broncos cheered by Stanley Cup visit to their hospital bedsides

SASKATOON — The Stanley Cup has visited the hospital bedsides of Humboldt… Continue reading

WATCH: Blackfalds residents honour Humboldt Broncos

Hundreds filled the Blackfalds Multiplex Friday night for a memorial service

‘It’s all about the Broncos:’ Kindness everywhere after bus crash kills 16

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — A tragic bus crash that has sunk a Saskatchewan… Continue reading

Three years later, U.S. woman faces judge in death-spree plot at Halifax mall

HALIFAX — High school friends remember Lindsay Souvannarath as quiet, clean-cut and… Continue reading

Two couples talk about getting married in Central Alberta on the same day as the Royal Wedding

Two couples getting married in Central Alberta claim they chose May 19… Continue reading

Red Deer pro-life group says abortion clinic bubble zone a ‘setback to democracy’

A bill setting a 50 metre protest buffer zone around abortion clinics… Continue reading

Blue Jays-Indians game postponed; forecast bad for Sunday

CLEVELAND — Rain has forced the postponement of Saturday’s game between the… Continue reading

PHOTO: Puddle splash

BY MURRAY CRAWFORD ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Four arrested after failed armed robbery of Caroline store

Four adults were arrested after a failed armed robbery at a Caroline… Continue reading

Red Deer to hold public hearing on proposed cannabis retail store bylaw amendments

Red Deer residents can have their say about the city’s bylaw amendments… Continue reading

Most Read

  • Beyonce’s Coachella set includes Destiny’s Child reunion

    INDIO, Calif. — Beyonce’s headlining set at Coachella may have been delayed…

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month