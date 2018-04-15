Beyonce’s Coachella set includes Destiny’s Child reunion

INDIO, Calif. — Beyonce’s headlining set at Coachella may have been delayed by a year, but it did not disappoint.

The superstar’s two-hour set of hits Saturday night included a tribute to historically black colleges and universities and also reunited her with Destiny’s Child.

Beyonce had been scheduled to headline the two-weekend music and arts festival last year, but had to postpone due to her pregnancy with twins.

Saturday’s performance paid tribute to the marching bands, dance troupes and step teams at HBCUs and included a rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which is known as the national black anthem.

Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams also joined her as they sang their smash “Say My Name,” and husband Jay-Z also came out for a collaboration.

The Associated Press