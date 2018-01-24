Big Apple Circus clown resigns over sexual misconduct

NEW YORK — A beloved circus performer known as Grandma the clown has resigned from the Big Apple Circus following accusations that he pressured a 16-year-old aerialist to pose for pornographic photos.

The circus’s chairman, Neil Kahanovitz, told The New York Times on Tuesday that Barry Lubin, 65, offered his resignation Friday, shortly after the woman came forward.

The allegations “are true. What I did was wrong, and I take full responsibility for my actions,” said Lubin, who apologized in a statement released by his lawyer.

The accuser, Zoey Dunne, said she first met Lubin while she was touring with Circus Smirkus, a youth circus troupe based in Greensboro, Vermont. In 2004, Lubin contacted her and offered her work with Big Apple’s mini-troupe. Then he persuaded her to model, ostensibly for his personal photography business.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual misconduct unless they decide to tell their stories publicly.

Dunne, who is now pursuing a doctorate in school psychology, initially told the circus about Lubin in 2012. He had recently left Big Apple, and a circus official told her they recognized the seriousness of her allegations, but that there was little they could do.

The circus changed hands in early 2017.

Three months ago, Dunne learned on Facebook that Lubin had rejoined the circus.

“I saw this ad that said ‘Grandma is back!’” she said Monday, “and I almost threw up on the bus.”

Kahanovitz said he had not known about the earlier accusation. He told Dunne, after receiving her letter, “We found the allegations put forth in your correspondence very disturbing.”

Dunne said Lubin told her she was posing for a Japanese paint-on tattoo company. After she declined to remove her underwear, he directed her to change into a thong, spread her legs and hold a paintbrush up to her genital area.

He said the tattoo company would superimpose an image of a tattoo on her inner leg. To get the best angle and show the most skin, she needed to pull her underwear to the side. The teen complied.

Dunne said she later vomited and tried to get out of a second photo session, but then acquiesced.

Dunne said she told her parents around 2008, while in therapy, then went to New York police in 2011 or 2012, but was informed the statute of limitations had expired.

Lubin, in his statement, apologized to Dunne, using her maiden name. “I know that what happened has had a lasting impact on her life, for which I am sorry,” he said. “I not only failed Ms. Phillips, but I also failed in my responsibility as a man, an adult, a father, and as a representative of the Big Apple Circus.”

In addition to working with the Big Apple Circus, Lubin was an honorary board member with Circus Smirkus and an instructor at its summer camp.

Circus Smirkus executive director Jennifer Carlo said he was employed for brief periods during the summers of 2016 and 2017 in Greensboro helping to train the troupe before it went on tour.

“Obviously, we’ve severed ties with Mr. Lubin,” Carlo said. She said the circus had not received any complaints about his conduct and was unaware of Dunne’s experiences until she reached out last week.

Previous story
Grammy-nominated Toronto Mendelssohn Choir leader recalls brush with Lady Gaga
Next story
Why feminists want Mila Kunis to turn down a Harvard award

Just Posted

Red Deer-Mountain View MP Dreeshen to hold rural crime meeting

Like many of his Alberta caucus colleagues, Earl Dreeshen is spending the… Continue reading

Local music promoter to introduce Hall-of-Fame inductee Ian Tyson

Alberta Country Music Awards will be held Sunday in Red Deer

Sylvan Lake Winterfest comes with community dance this year

Dance baby, dance. That’s how the Sylvan Lake Winterfest 2018 will kick… Continue reading

Sylvan Lake’s downtown seeing commercial activity

New strip mall almost full, new marina townhouses for sale and landmark ice cream store expanding

The Power of a Girl Mother/Daughter Conference returns

Raising female self-esteem

Watch: Red Deer woman target of robbery in broad daylight, near police station

He looked me in the eye and said ‘I am going to kill you.’

RDC chosen to host 2019 men’s volleyball national championship

Sports enthusiasts in Red Deer will have more to look forward to… Continue reading

Police is still looking for Second World War army passport owner

No one has claimed a rare Second World War German army passport… Continue reading

DJ Sabatoge and TR3 Band kick off Sylvan Lake’s Winterfest 2018

Central Alberta’s youngest DJ will open for TR3 Band kicking off Town… Continue reading

Two Canadians, two Americans abducted in Nigeria are freed

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria, especially on the Kaduna to Abuja highway

WATCH news on the go: Replay Red Deer Jan. 21

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Liberals quietly tap experts to write new paternity leave rules

Ideas include creating an entirely new leave benefit similar to one that exists in Quebec

Insurers say Canadian weather getting hotter, wetter and weirder

Average number of days with heavy rain or snow across Canada has been outside norm since spring 2013

Are you ready for some wrestling? WWE’s ‘Raw’ marks 25 years

WWE flagship show is set to mark its 25th anniversary on Monday

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month