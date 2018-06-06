Former U.S. President Bill Clinton says his response earlier this week to questions about Monica Lewinsky wasn’t his “finest hour.” (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Bill Clinton says ‘Today’ interview wasn’t his ‘finest hour’

WASHINGTON — Former President Bill Clinton is acknowledging that his combative response earlier this week to questions about Monica Lewinsky wasn’t his “finest hour.”

Still, Clinton says, “It was very painful thing that happened 20 years ago,” adding that he had to “live with the consequences every day since.”

In an interview with NBC’s “Today” released Monday, Clinton bristled at questions over whether he should have resigned 20 years ago because of his sexual relationship with the White House intern.

Clinton was asked Tuesday by the host of CBS’ “Late Show,” Stephen Colbert, if he realized why some people thought his response was “tone-deaf” in light of the MeToo movement.

The ex-president responded, “It wasn’t my finest hour,” adding, “I was mad at me — not for the first time.”

