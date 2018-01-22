Bill Cosby sets first comedy show since rape trial

Bill Cosby will return to the stage for the first time since a judge declared a mistrial in his rape trial in June.

The disgraced TV star announced Monday, shortly after giving the eulogy at the funeral for Faison Firehouse co-founder Tad Schnugg, that he’s scheduled a special performance in Philadelphia in honor of jazz musician Tony Williams.

Cosby is also expected to perform with the Tony Williams Jazz Quartet at the Lorosa Jazz Club.

The 80-year-old comedian, who has laid low since his trial, resurfaced in Philly Sunday ahead of the NFC Championship game, which saw the Eagles knock out the Vikings 38-7.

Jury selection for Cosby’s retrial begins March 29, a judge announced Monday.

Last year, Cosby stood trial for the alleged 2004 assault of Andrea Constand, who worked at Temple University at the time.

Constand claims Cosby raped her. He claims the sexual encounter was consensual.

District Attorney Kevin Steele recently requested that 19 additional women be allowed to testify at the retrial, which is scheduled to begin in April, in order to prove a history of abuse.

The “Cosby Show” star has been accused of drugging and assaulting more than 50 women.

Earlier Monday, Cosby made a public appearance at Schnugg’s funeral, where he wasn’t expecting any laughs.

Schnugg, 74, started the theater company with his longtime life partner, of Tony winning choreographer George Faison.

Cosby appeared sightless at the First Corinthian Church service in Harlem, according to one spectator. One source says that Cosby’s bodyguard is as much a seeing eye-dog for Cosby as he is a guard dog these days.

The funeral reunited Cosby with his former “The Cosby Show” colleague Phylicia Rashad, who also attended the service.

Cosby, accompanied by a bodyguard, delivered a eulogy in which he said it was an “honor” to have known Schnugg, whom he affectionately referred to as “T. Cosby.” Oprah Winfrey and Rev. Al Sharpton also delivered a farewell message for Schnugg to an audience that also included actresses Cicely Tyson and Leslie Uggams. Camille Cosby, Bill’s wife, was not in attendance.

Stephanie Mills performed a rousing rendition of “Home.”

Some friends of the deceased were told as early as Friday that Cosby might attend the service, but were asked to keep that information under wraps to keep protestors away. Some attendees attended a post funeral gathering at the Fire House before, heading to the Sugar Bar on W. 72nd St.