Bill Murray defends Hoffman over harassment allegations

NEW YORK — Appearing on the same stage where months earlier Dustin Hoffman faced repeated questions about alleged sexual harassment, Bill Murray praised the actor as a “really decent person.”

“Dustin Hoffman is a great man,” Murray said Wednesday night at Manhattan’s 92nd Street Y. “He’s crazy, a ‘Borscht Belt’ flirt, has been his whole life. (But) he’s a really sweet man.”

Murray was interviewing his former agent, Michael Ovitz, whose memoir has just been published. Murray and Hoffman were Ovitz clients when they worked together in the 1982 film “Tootsie.”

During an event last December at the Y, Hoffman was chastised by interviewer John Oliver over allegations he had groped an intern while making a TV movie of “Death of a Salesman” in the 1980s. Hoffman denied any wrongdoing and said Oliver was making “an incredible assumption” about him.

Ovitz himself has praised the #MeToo movement, while also speaking warmly of the ousted CBS chairman and CEO Les Moonves, a former client. In his memoir, “Who is Michael Ovitz?” the former head of the Creative Artists Agency writes that “a reckoning has come” and calls it “absolutely necessary and long overdue.”

He recalls suspending an agent at CAA for harassing an assistant but also acknowledges that with his clients, some of whom he had heard were “treating younger women as sexual objects,” his focus was “frankly on our business rather on social justice.”

“I deeply regret that,” he writes.

During a recent interview with CNBC, Ovitz said he felt “horrible” for Moonves, who resigned earlier this month after numerous women accused the long-time television executive of sexual misconduct.

Ovitz called Moonves “the most terrific guy” and said he was “always a class act.”

“I had no idea of any of these issues,” Ovitz told CNBC. “Still, I’m not sure I quite understand it all.”

Previous story
Gladys Knight, Ledisi to honour Aretha Franklin at AMAs
Next story
Jon Stewart hands out free lunch to construction workers

Just Posted

Guilty plea in February pizza place crash

Man pleads guilty to failing to remain the scene of an accident

Garlic City Market returns to Red Deer

To be held indoors at Pioneer Lodge

Central Alberta communities win AUMA award

Red Deer and neighbours recognized for collaboration

Lacombe passes cannabis and tobacco bylaw

Smoking, vaping and cannabis consumption banned in all public places

Lacombe ties tax increases to inflation

Lacombe will use Consumer Price Index as a guide to tax increases

WATCH: Chili lunches raise money for Red Deer’s United Way

AB Global Talent held the fundraiser in City Hall Park, hoping to raise $2,000

Oilsands producer Cenovus shares get a lift from crude rail deals

CALGARY — Cenovus Energy Inc. shares increased nearly seven per cent after… Continue reading

Lack of CETA awareness hindering opportunities for Canadian business: EU trade czar

MONTREAL — In a warehouse on the outskirts of town, European trade… Continue reading

At UN, Trump tees off on NAFTA, knocks Freeland, threatens tariffs

UNITED NATIONS, N.Y. — U.S. President Donald Trump let Canada know how… Continue reading

Orcas challenging but not preventing pipeline expansion approval, says minister

OTTAWA — The federal fisheries minister said Tuesday it will be more… Continue reading

Billionaire businessman represents himself in small claims court, loses $2,572

Halifax billionaire John Risley, one of Canada’s richest people and a leading… Continue reading

Feds try to pull cloak of secrecy over court case on pipeline spy allegations

OTTAWA — Federal lawyers want closed-door hearings in a high-profile court case… Continue reading

Survey finds growing disconnect between Canadians and nature

TORONTO — A suvey for the Nature Conservancy of Canada indicates Canadians… Continue reading

Market Gypsy: Soak up the sunshine in Las Vegas

With this weather, the snowbirds seem to be the first to leave.… Continue reading

Most Read