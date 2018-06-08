Billy-Ray Belcourt, 23, of the Driftpile Cree Nation in Alberta, won the $65,000 Griffin Poetry Prize on Thursday night. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Billy-Ray Belcourt wins $65,000 Griffin Poetry Prize

TORONTO — Billy-Ray Belcourt sobbed as he accepted the $65,000 Griffin Poetry Prize on Thursday night, sharing his hopes that his writing can help bring about a world that Indigenous people would want to live in.

The 23-year-old of the Driftpile Cree Nation in Alberta was announced as the Canadian winner of the lucrative prize at a swanky Toronto gala for “This Wound is a World,” published by Frontenac House.

Belcourt, who organizers say is the youngest winner in the prize’s history, was rendered momentarily speechless by emotion as he took to the stage to address the crowd.

“This book was written not to be a book,” Belcourt said.

“It was written … to allow me to figure out how to be in a world that I did not want, a world that many of us who are Indigenous did not want.

“It was written also to try to bring about the world that we do want collectively.”

In an interview, Belcourt said he saw the award as an “investment” in not only his voice, but the voices of all people like him who are Indigenous, queer or gender non-conforming.

“Their voices have been silenced, and I think this is an opening,” he said. “This is a siren call from the future.”

Politics were front and centre at the typically decorous literary gathering, which Belcourt said was unavoidable given the current polarized climate.

“I think (poetry) can allow us to deliver a particular set of messages, ways of thinking to those who may not otherwise encounter them,” said Belcourt, wearing a ”Justice for Colten” button pinned to his shirt.

“It does what a lot of writing doesn’t do. It firstly creates an emotional field, so in that field, we’re allowed to work through things that otherwise we would not be allowed to work through.”

The three-member judging panel praised “This Wound is a World” as a “politically necessary” meditation on moving through the world in an Indigenous and queer body.

American poet Susan Howe took home the $65,000 international honour for “Debths” (New Directions).

Founded in 2000 by businessman Scott Griffin and a group of trustees, the Griffin is billed as the world’s largest prize for a first-edition single collection of poetry written in or translated into English.

Notable guests at the dinner reception included former governor general Adrienne Clarkson and former Toronto poet laureate Dionne Brand.

The reception hall was bathed in red light, with an array of candles arranged shaped in the shape of hearts in keeping with the soiree’s fiery theme, which Griffin said was inspired by the overtly political nature of the finalists’ work.

“They tended to break the mould of previous poetry readings, which tended to be a little bit more old-fashioned,” he said. ”They came out with statements that were very powerful, very strong and very heartfelt.”

Throughout the night, speakers framed poetry an act of literary rebellion, with one of the judges going so far as to thank the four American poets who were shortlisted for the international honour for their “distinctly un-American activities.”

Before announcing the Canadian winner, British poet and jury member Sarah Howe told the crowd that Canada’s poetry scene is so robust that U.S. President Donald Trump may impose tariffs on the country’s compositions.

Romanian writer and political figure Ana Blandiana, whom the Griffin honoured with a Lifetime Recognition Award for her writing opposing the oppressive Ceausescu regime, said poetry can be a “weapon” to effect change in politically tumultuous times.

“It can have an extraordinary effect, only insofar that there is a vibration, a harmony, between the suffering that the poet feels, and the suffering that the audience feels,” Blandiana said in an interview through a translator.

The Canadian runners-up were Montreal-born Aisha Sasha John for “I have to live.” (McClelland & Stewart), Donato Mancini of Vancouver for “Same Diff” (Talonbooks).

The international short list also included three other American finalists:Tongo Eisen-Martin for “Heaven Is All Goodbyes” (City Lights), Layli Long Soldier for “Whereas” (Graywolf Press), Natalie Shapero for “Hard Child” (Copper Canyon Press).

Griffin also paid homage to 2013 Griffin Poetry Prize winner David McFadden, who died this week, saying the Hamilton-born wordsmith told him the honour “made a huge difference in his life.”

Judges read 542 books of poetry from 33 countries, including 17 translations.

In addition to the grand prize winners, each finalist also receives $10,000 for participating in Wednesday evening’s readings at Toronto’s Koerner Hall.

Previous story
Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain found dead in France at 61

Just Posted

Alberta legislature sitting dominated by pipeline, abortion bill ends

EDMONTON — A spring sitting that was dominated by the Trans Mountain… Continue reading

Ottawa eyes protection measures for the porbeagle – ‘Canada’s shark’

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — It is stout but fast, a top predator… Continue reading

Trump ramps up Twitter criticism of Canada, G7 as he prepares for Canadian debut

LA MALBAIE, Que. — Donald Trump is ramping up his blast of… Continue reading

7,500 jobs lost in May, unemployment rate holds steady at 5.8 per cent

OTTAWA — The economy lost 7,500 jobs in May as a drop… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer mayor recognizes dozens of citizens

Mayor’s Recognition Awards were held Thursday at the Sheraton Hotel

WATCH: Mulder receives Lifetime Achievement Award

2018 Women of Excellence Awards held Wednesday at Sheraton Hotel in Red Deer

Billy-Ray Belcourt wins $65,000 Griffin Poetry Prize

TORONTO — Billy-Ray Belcourt sobbed as he accepted the $65,000 Griffin Poetry… Continue reading

Pace of new housing construction slows in May, as multi-unit projects slide

OTTAWA — Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the pace of new… Continue reading

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain found dead in France at 61

PARIS — American TV celebrity and food writer Anthony Bourdain has been… Continue reading

Trump wants Russia invited back to G7, ramps up Twitter criticism of Canada

LA MALBAIE, Que. — Donald Trump is provoking his fellow G7 leaders… Continue reading

Capitals defeat Golden Knights to win first Stanley Cup Final in franchise history

Capitals 4 Golden Knights 3 (Washington wins Stanley Cup series 4-1) LAS… Continue reading

Heat warning in effect for Red Deer, Central Alberta

A large swath of Central Alberta is feeling the heat as temperatures… Continue reading

PHOTOS: It’s yard sale season in Red Deer

Homeowners on Botterill Crescent in Red Deer had a neighbourhood garage sale Thursday

Calgary to allow festivals to set up tents where cannabis can be consumed

CALGARY — The City of Calgary will allow festivals to set up… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month