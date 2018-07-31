Billy Talent to host benefit concert for victims of Danforth shooting

TORONTO — Canadian rockers Billy Talent will host a benefit concert next month in Toronto to support the victims of the deadly shooting on Danforth Avenue.

The band say they’ll join fellow musicians City and Colour, Pup and a number of other unannounced artists to play the Toronto Together fundraiser at the Danforth Music Hall on Aug. 11.

The venue is steps away from the shooting where an 18-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl were killed and 13 others injured when a gunman fired into restaurants and patios along the busy street.

Proceeds from the concert, which takes place during the bustling Taste of the Danforth festival in the area, will be donated to the #TorontoStrong fund.

Toronto’s Greektown neighbourhood has long been home to a vibrant arts community. The late Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie lived in the area while Billy Talent purchased a residence near the area years ago, which they converted into a studio space.

“What has happened in Toronto this summer, and with what happened on the Danforth a few blocks from our studio, has not only hit close to home — this has hit home,” wrote the band in a statement for the Toronto Together fundraiser.

“All we know is that we can’t just sit here. We don’t know what we want but we want to do something. We want to throw a concert to show the world and more importantly our community that Toronto is a place of love, of community, of kindness and compassion. The violence that has happened here this summer does not represent the majority.”

Tickets will be limited to two per person and go on sale for $50 each on Wednesday at 10 a.m. through the Toronto Together website: http://www.torontotogether.com/

Previous story
‘M.A.S.H.’ star Alan Alda reveals he has Parkinson’s disease

Just Posted

Man found unresponsive in idling vehicle in Ponoka area arrested

Rural property owner called 911 after spotting suspicious vehicle on Sunday

Alberta Advantage Party prepares for party status

More than 8,600 signatures collected

Historic barn near Olds struck by lightning

22 firefighters fought the blaze

Twin wildfires threatening 10,000 California homes

LAKEPORT, Calif. — Twin wildfires tearing through vineyards and brushy hills threatened… Continue reading

Iran: Trump needs to rejoin nuclear deal if he wants talks

TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian officials reacted skeptically on Tuesday to President Donald… Continue reading

WATCH: Centrefest gets off to a hot start

Street performers are putting on a show in downtown Red Deer this… Continue reading

Canadians with terminal illnesses face new rules in test for speedy benefits

OTTAWA — The federal government will set a new test for fast-tracking… Continue reading

Veterans’ access to benefits a persistent problem, ombudsman says

OTTAWA — Canada’s veterans ombudsman says that while the federal government has… Continue reading

FBI official: Vegas shooting report to be after anniversary

LAS VEGAS — The top FBI official in Nevada says he will… Continue reading

A makeover for milkweed, for the sake of butterflies

QUEBEC — For generations, North American farmers have despised milkweed and done… Continue reading

Red Deer Mounties looking for stolen van

A van was stolen from a north Red Deer business and Mounties… Continue reading

“Something special about this boy:” Davies goes from refugee camp to soccer pitch

EDMONTON — Soccer phenom Alphonso Davies and his former Edmonton Strikers coach,… Continue reading

Fresh Canadian crew focused on recapturing world junior hockey gold

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Alex Formenton and Maxime Comtois know what it takes… Continue reading

A robotic hand can juggle a cube – with lots of training

SAN FRANCISCO — How long does it take a robotic hand to… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month