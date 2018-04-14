Bon Jovi, Simone, Dire Straits to be inducted into Rock Hall

CLEVELAND — Bon Jovi, the Cars and four first-time nominees, including Nina Simone, will be inducted as the 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class.

Dire Straits, The Moody Blues and Sister Rosetta Tharpe, who died in 1973, will earn the prestigious honour Saturday night at Public Auditorium in Cleveland, where the Rock Hall is based.

Jon Bon Jovi will be inducted alongside current bandmates David Bryan and Tico Torres, as well as former members Richie Sambora and Alec John Such. The band will be inducted by Howard Stern.

Tharpe will be inducted by Brittany Howard, of Alabama Shakes. Mary J. Blige will induct Simone, who died in 2003.

Brothers Mark and David Knopfler, of English rockers Dire Straits, won’t attend the event, according to bassist John Illsley.

Previous story
MeToo founder Tarana Burke: Focus on survivors, not blaming
Next story
Milos Forman, Oscar-winning director, dies at 86

Just Posted

‘Big little brother:’ Broncos head coach remembered for kindness, faith

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — Darcy Haugan was four years younger than his sister,… Continue reading

WATCH: Blackfalds residents honour Humboldt Broncos

Hundreds filled the Blackfalds Multiplex Friday night for a memorial service

Red Deer sister of Humboldt Broncos coach remembers him as ‘my hero’

Deborah Carpenter wants kindness to be legacy of Darcy Haugan

Pickup involved in school bus collision stolen out of Saskatchewan

RCMP had gone to a call involving the pickup in Blackfalds area before collision east of Sylvan Lake

Quebec school board expresses regret over Jersey Day incident

SAINTE-ADELE, Que. — A Quebec school board is expressing regret over an… Continue reading

WATCH: Community paramedic teams expand into Red Deer

More seniors and chronically ill Albertans are receiving on-site care

Milos Forman, Oscar-winning director, dies at 86

Czech filmmaker Milos Forman, whose American movies “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s… Continue reading

Bon Jovi, Simone, Dire Straits to be inducted into Rock Hall

CLEVELAND — Bon Jovi, the Cars and four first-time nominees, including Nina… Continue reading

Missouri governor’s scandal ensnares unwitting hairdresser

CHICAGO — She was a St. Louis hairdresser whose marriage was on… Continue reading

How Montreal-born yoga teacher planned to ‘start a new life’ in B.C.

HALIFAX — Wearing a dress and a wide smile at a trendy… Continue reading

Demolition has begun on the former Target store at Bower Place mall.

Demolition has begun on the former Target store at Bower Place mall.… Continue reading

‘Go Broncos Go:’ Cheers and tears at funeral for ‘underdog’ killed in bus crash

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — Chants of “Go Broncos Go” rang through the rafters… Continue reading

‘Big things can get done in Canada,’ Trudeau tells business leaders

LIMA, Peru — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will look for some common… Continue reading

16 Canadians charged in global child sex abuse investigation

The probe, dubbed Project Mercury, took place over more than three years

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month