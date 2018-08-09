Actor Brad Pitt has countered the assertion made by his estranged wife Angelina Jolie Pitt that he has paid no meaningful child support. (File photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Brad Pitt says he has given Jolie Pitt millions since split

LOS ANGELES — Brad Pitt said in court documents Wednesday that he has given estranged wife Angelina Jolie Pitt more than $1 million and lent her another $8 million since their separation two years ago, countering her assertion from a day earlier saying he has paid “no meaningful child support.”

Pitt’s attorneys said in the two-page document filed in Los Angeles Superior Court that he “adamantly disputes the contention that he has not paid significant child support.” The document added that he loaned Jolie Pitt $8 million to buy her current home, and has paid over $1.3 million in bills for the benefit of Jolie Pitt and their six children.

Jolie Pitt’s attorneys said in their own court filing Tuesday that Pitt has failed to live up to their informal financial arrangements and she’ll seek a court order to get retroactive payments from him.

Pitt’s attorneys said in documents they filed for him that Jolie Pitt’s lawyers have made no mention that she had any problems with the amounts he has given her for the children. It’s not clear what child-support arrangements the couple has in place during the divorce process.

The two filings were rare unsealed public documents in the case that gave a glimpse into the slow-moving divorce of the 54-year-old actor Pitt and the 43-year-old actress and director Jolie Pitt.

Pitt’s attorneys said the filing was utterly unnecessary and “a thinly veiled effort to manipulate media coverage” of the split.

Jolie Pitt’s filing also said she wanted to have the couple’s marriage dissolved by the end of the year by separating some of the lingering issues to be resolved later. Neither side specified what those issues were.

Pitt’s lawyers answered that the actor actually suggested expediting the divorce in this way, and had already agreed to it.

Jolie Pitt’s filing requested a case management hearing to discuss the issues of child support and finalizing the divorce soon. Pitt’s response said that a status conference that is already scheduled would serve the same purpose.

Jolie Pitt’s attorneys did not immediately reply to an email seeking comment.

The Hollywood power couple had been together for 12 years and married for two when she filed for divorce in 2016. Jolie Pitt currently has primary custody of their children.

Previous story
Actress Margot Kidder’s death ruled a suicide
Next story
‘Halloween’ sequel and Moore’s ‘Fahrenheit 11/9’ added to Toronto film festival

Just Posted

Many Canadians are driving high, according to new StatCan cannabis data

OTTAWA — A new Statistics Canada survey has found about 1.4 million… Continue reading

Helping nature: Inducing labour avoids cesarean for some moms

Move over, Mother Nature. First-time moms at low risk of complications were… Continue reading

Saudi official says Canada dispute won’t affect oil sales

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic dispute with Canada over… Continue reading

Housing starts lower in July, fewer multiple-unit projects after busy June: CMHC

OTTAWA — Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says there was a slowdown… Continue reading

Gun violence a ‘significant concern’ for Canadians, Bill Blair says

OTTAWA — Canada’s handgun laws are effective, but the federal government will… Continue reading

WATCH: MusiCamp Alberta musical theatre students practice at Red Deer College

Students learn to cease the day

B.C. wildfires resist efforts at containment while new blazes flare

It was another hectic night across British Columbia as several significant wildfires… Continue reading

Toronto brothers grow tattoo company into hit used by adults, kids and celebs

TORONTO — When most “Stranger Things” fans watch the smash hit Netflix… Continue reading

Ruck wins 200 at Pan Pacific, Ledecky gets 3rd

TOKYO — Taylor Ruck almost psyched herself out before the race even… Continue reading

Brad Pitt says he has given Jolie Pitt millions since split

LOS ANGELES — Brad Pitt said in court documents Wednesday that he… Continue reading

No easy answers on best heart check-up for young athletes

WASHINGTON — What kind of heart check-up do young athletes need to… Continue reading

Actress Margot Kidder’s death ruled a suicide

HELENA, Mont. — “Superman” actress Margot Kidder’s death has been ruled a… Continue reading

PHOTO: Age on a Page

The exhibit will be open at The Hub on Ross in Red Deer through August

Saudi Arabia reportedly directing selloff of Canadian assets after criticism

TORONTO — As Saudi Arabia continues to escalate its political dispute with… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month