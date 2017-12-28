In this Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, photo, Jeff Dye, from left, Henry Winkler, William Shatner, George Foreman and Terry Bradshaw, cast members in the NBC reality series “Better Late Than Never,” pose together at NBCUniversal Studios in Universal City, Calif. After traipsing across Asia in the first season of the travelogue reality show ‚ÄúBetter Late Than Never,‚Äù Foreman, Bradshaw, Winkler and Shatner are reuniting for a tour of Europe in season two, which premieres New Year‚Äôs Day on NBC. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Bradshaw, Foreman, Winkler, Shatner bond on European TV trip

LOS ANGELES — George Foreman connected with the family of his first Olympic opponent in Lithuania. Henry Winkler made peace with his family history in Berlin. William Shatner rode majestic horses in Madrid. And Terry Bradshaw strode through a Munich city park wearing nothing but a cowboy hat and sneakers.

“That was not a good moment for me,” the 69-year-old former football star said.

After traipsing across Asia in the first season of their travelogue reality show, “Better Late Than Never,” the sports and entertainment icons, along with comedian Jeff Dye, reunite for a tour of Europe in season two, which premieres New Year’s Day on NBC.

The five-some has such a friendly chemistry that corralling them for a conversation about their travel experiences is a comic endeavour. They all talk over each other with equal numbers of barbs and compliments.

“The first shows, we were, in effect, being paid to be friends… Essentially, nobody knew each other,” Shatner, 86, said. “This time, everybody suddenly relaxed. And now, if we were to do it again, it would go to another level.”

All five said they’d do a third season without hesitation.

“This is like a gift out of the heavens that fell in our laps,” 72-year-old Winkler said. “We got to do things in the last two years that we would never have done.”

“There’s a picture of us riding camels in the Sahara and dancing with a Bedouin tribe,” Shatner said.

Modeled after an unscripted Korean TV series called “Grandpas Over Flowers,” which brought a group of actors in their 70s into playful situations in foreign settings, “Better Late Than Never” was a hit when it premiered in the summer of 2016. There are twice as many episodes — eight — in season two.

Some of the guys’ adventures across the seven cities and five countries they visit include: Being treated at a “hangover hospital” during Oktoberfest in Munich, suffering through pickled herring in Stockholm, parasailing in Barcelona and motor-biking in Marrakesh.

“I’ve travelled all over the place, but I never saw the world the way we saw it together,” Foreman, 68, said. “The difference is we saw things.”

Sometimes they saw more than they wanted, as Bradshaw wasn’t the only one to get naked (or “nekkid,” as he puts it). Winkler also went nude as an art-class model during one of their outings.

“It’s all about getting these guys in the middle of an adventure and letting them react to that in the best way possible,” said executive producer Jason Ehrlich.

They filmed 10 to 12 hours a day during the 40-day trip, Winkler said: “There is no script, so we are constantly at our psychic height.”

They insist, though, that they’re being their real selves throughout. Producers don’t manipulate the taping or editing to make the men appear a certain way, Dye said.

“It’s just genuinely us having fun,” he said.

Bradshaw said he’s never watched himself onscreen in the 33 years he’s been a TV football commentator, but he couldn’t wait to tune in to the first season of this show.

“I sat there and I laughed until I couldn’t stand myself,” he said. “I wanted to watch, because I knew how funny it was when we were doing it. And it wasn’t about watching you. It was about watching the show.”

The five feel like a family after two epic trips together. Bradshaw suggests they could head deeper into to Africa next time. Winkler likes the idea of a trip across the U.S..

Regardless of where they end up, Dye, the youngster in the bunch at 34, hopes viewers are encouraged by the experiences of a group of old guys and one not-so-old guy.

“I think people should watch it and go: it doesn’t matter how young you are, how old you are, what you know or what your education is, just go do stuff.”’

Bradshaw’s take: “What it’s going to show is guys on the screen that literally just don’t care anymore… I think it’s fascinating to see that we’re not afraid to pretty much let you see how we are, and that’s funny.

Previous story
Trump lashes out at Vanity Fair over Clinton video

Just Posted

Canadian Blood Services in Red Deer waiting for donors

Blood donations needed across Canada

Mountain Bluebird, Northern Goshawk, Hawk Owl spotted in Central Alberta

A Mountain Bluebird and rare birds like Northern Saw-whet, Northern Goshawk and… Continue reading

Safe Harbour helps people escape the cold

Red Deer agency providing the first step in addictions treatment

Extreme cold warning lifted for Red Deer and Central Alberta

An extreme cold warning issued for Red Deer and Central Alberta Wednesday… Continue reading

First white rhinoceros born at Toronto Zoo in 27 years has “very hairy ears”

TORONTO — The Toronto Zoo says a seven-year-old white rhinoceros gave birth… Continue reading

Looking back at 2017 with Mayor Tara Veer

Progress and challenges for Red Deer

Five-part series: Crime Central Alberta

Starting on Tuesday, Jan.2, the Advocate will run Crime Central Alberta, our… Continue reading

Critics say helpers of homeless do them no favours

Mohammed Aly does not see any reason why he shouldn’t try to… Continue reading

Definition mission: A rhyming limerick for each English word

One man’s joke has become his mission: to give each word a… Continue reading

Red Deer firefighters will pick up Christmas trees starting Jan. 8

They may ask for a donation in return

Nova Scotians help Ottawa family have ‘best Christmas ever’ despite storm

Their back door blew off in a windstorm, the power went out,… Continue reading

Operating room doctors lament attacks on personalized cloth caps

Retired anesthetist Dr. Glenn Gibson believes he was an early trendsetter in… Continue reading

People, birds meet for annual Christmas tally

Bernie McHugh and his bird-counting companions took to the dike along the… Continue reading

Environment Canada says long-lasting cold wave unusual for this time of year

Environment Canada says it’s not about how cold it is, but how… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month