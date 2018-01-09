Brett Kissel is coming to Red Deer

Kissel is in Red Deer on Jan. 19 as part of the biggest Canadian Country music tour

We Were That Song, was probably a song on the radio that made you sing along.

Now the artist, Brett Kissel, is making his way to Red Deer on Jan. 19 as part of the biggest Canadian Country music tour ever. Currently, he has 57 shows and another 20 plus shows lined up. The tour starts in Western Canada and later in 2018, Kissel will head out east.

Kissel has been to Red Deer before, and looks forward to coming back. The concert is at Sheraton Red Deer’s Special Events Centre.

He would like his fans of all ages and from all walks of life to be able to enjoy his music.

“It’s one of my mandates as an artist to always have affordable tickets so everybody can come out and enjoy the music,” said Kissel.

As for what the ticket will buy his fans, Kissel said, expect a friendly competition between the audience and the band.

“The more energy they give me, the more I give them back,” he said.

His favourite moment is when his band steps on the stage, the lights go dark, the audience is out of their chairs and everyone gets rockin’.

The 90 to 120 minutes show will feature many songs from his previous albums as well as his new material from his latest album We Were That Song.

We Were That Song was number one Canadian Country song on the charts so I was very proud and that was a recent statistic right before Christmas break,” he said.

Kissel grew up in St. Paul, Alta., on his family’s cattle ranch.

At 27, Kissel is a 10-time Canadian Country Music Association Award winner.

His 2014 Juno Award win, for Breakthrough Artist of the Year, marked the first time in 17 years that a country act took home the accolade.

In 2016, Brett was the recipient of the Allan Slaight Honor from Canada’s Walk of Fame, previously presented to Drake, Shawn Mendes and The Weeknd. He was also recognized as the International Artist of the Year at the Worldwide Radio Summit, an honour previously bestowed upon Ed Sheeran and Adele.

Tickets can be purchased at twospoons.tickit.ca.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
