British designers made Eugenie’s wedding dress

LONDON — Princess Eugenie wore a gown designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank.

The dress features a neckline that folds around the shoulders to a low back that drapes into a full-length train.

The bride is also wearing the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, which was loaned to her by her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

It is made of brilliant and rose-cut diamonds set in platinum with six emeralds on either side.

Gusty wind required Eugenie to walk carefully up the steps leading to St. George’s Chapel as she was escorted by her father, Prince Andrew.

The 28-year-old bride is ninth in line for the British throne.

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip attended the wedding, along with Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince Harry and other senior royals.

The couple got engaged in January when Brooksbank, 32, proposed during a holiday trip to Nicaragua. They have dated for seven years.

The couple will married in the same venue used in May by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who is now known as the Duchess of Sussex.

By The Associated Press