British singer Ed Sheeran grabs a beer at Connecticut pub

BRANFORD, Conn. — Staff and patrons at a Connecticut pub got a thrill recently when British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran stopped in for a pint of Guinness.

The New Haven Register reports that Sheeran and his fiancé hung out at Tommy Sullivan’s Cafe in Branford following a wedding Friday night. Pub owner Maeve Sullivan says the “Shape of You” singer ordered a beer before he was joined by others from the wedding party.

A smiling Sheeran snapped a picture with Sullivan and two bartenders. The bar owner says the Grammy-winning singer had “a good time hanging out” at the Irish pub and was “very nice and polite” to everyone who asked for pictures.

Sullivan says Sheeran is the first star to visit the pub and she plans to hang the picture on the wall.

