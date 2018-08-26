Tributes pour in for Neil Simon, who died Sunday at age 91. (File photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Broadway and Hollywood figures mourn the death of Neil Simon

NEW YORK — Tributes are pouring in from actors, fellow playwrights and other celebrities for Neil Simon, the American theatre’s most successful and prolific playwright in the second half of the 20th century.

Simon, whose Broadway classics include “The Odd Couple” and “The Sunshine Boys,” died Sunday at age 91. Here are some of the reactions to his death:

“It was my great good fortune that my very first Broadway play was written by Neil Simon. He also wrote my first film. I owe him a career. The theatre has lost a brilliantly funny, unthinkably wonderful writer and even after all this time I feel I have lost a mentor, a father figure, a deep influence in my life and work.”

— Hollywood and Broadway actor Matthew Broderick, who in 1983 made his Broadway debut in Simon’s “Brighton Beach Memoirs” and his movie debut in Simon’s “Max Dugan Returns.”

___

“He could write a joke that would make you laugh, define the character, the situation, and even the world’s problems. First time I met him he looked at me and said, “Where the hell did they find you?” What a gent.”

— Tony Award-winning actor and playwright Harvey Fierstein, via Twitter.

___

“Neil Simon brought a unique eye for life to stage and screen. Through sharp characters and dialogue, he prodded us — in laughter and tears – to contend with the traits that make us human. Another voice who understood the power of art in our American story now belongs to eternity.”

— TV journalist Dan Rather, via Twitter.

___

“There is no American comedy writer whose work isn’t influenced by the rhythm and music of Neil Simon’s words.”

— Bill Prady, executive producer of the hit TV sitcom “The Big Bang Theory,” via Twitter.

___

“I am deeply sad and hurting with the news of Neil’s passing. He was a great talent and man, husband and father. With his passing his plays and work live on and will be enjoyed by many generations to come. I will miss him deeply and always.”

— Actress and ex-wife Marsha Mason.

__

“To say that #NeilSimon was one of the primary influences on my life and career would be an understatement. His work, as both a participant and audience, has defined and shaped me on my own journeys and career trajectory. RIP to another lost legend.”

— Broadway and TV actor Josh Gad, via Twitter.

___

“If you write comedy, if you write period, you learned something from Neil Simon. A truly great American storyteller. RIP.”

— Randi Mayem Singer, who co-wrote the film “Mrs. Doubtfire,” via Twitter.

By The Associated Press

Previous story
Shawn Mendes, 5 Seconds of Summer, 98 Degrees to entertain at iHeartRadio MMVAs

Just Posted

Cannons roar at Fort Normandeau Days

Red Deer area celebration of culture

Raising money and awareness for 54 hours in Red Deer

Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics event

Suspect steals lottery tickets in Blackfalds

Blackfalds RCMP investigate

Sylvan Lake’s Brett Gardiner to announce Canadian Finals Rodeo for next five years

Sylvan Lake’s Brett Gardiner will be the voice of the Canadian Finals… Continue reading

Vehicle rollover on Taylor Drive in Red Deer

A vehicle rolled over in Red Deer Saturday morning. Emergency Services were… Continue reading

WATCH: Province provides $250,000 for Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer

MLAs Barb Miller and Kim Schreiner presented the cheque Saturday at Westerner Park

Average US price of gas drops 2 cents per gallon to $2.91

LOS ANGELES — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has dropped… Continue reading

Canada’s NAFTA waiting game enters new week as US and Mexico work on differences

OTTAWA — The hurry-up-and-wait uncertainty surrounding Canada’s return to the NAFTA talks… Continue reading

John McCain remembered as ‘friend of Canada,’ advocate for expanded NAFTA

John McCain, an avowed free-trader and longtime supporter of expanding the North… Continue reading

British Columbia wildfire season now second worst in province’s history

VICTORIA — A year after the single worst season for wildfires in… Continue reading

Canadian teens Shapovalov, Auger-Aliassime to clash in first round of U.S. Open

When Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov face off against each other at… Continue reading

Shawn Mendes, 5 Seconds of Summer, 98 Degrees to entertain at iHeartRadio MMVAs

TORONTO — Male heartthrobs will be in heavy supply at the iHeartRadio… Continue reading

Friends, family and fans gather to remember artist Mary Pratt in St. John’s, N.L.

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Mary Pratt once said she didn’t think of… Continue reading

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month