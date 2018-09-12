Bruce Springsteen, Seth Meyers headline veterans fundraiser

NEW YORK — Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, Jim Gaffigan and Seth Meyers are headlining this year’s Stand Up for Heroes fundraiser, which benefits injured veterans and their families.

Jimmy Carr and Eric Church are also on the bill for the Nov. 5 comedy event at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Stand Up for Heroes was first held in 2007. The event produced by the New York Comedy Festival is the brainchild of festival founders Caroline Hirsch, Andrew Fox and ABC News correspondent Bob Woodruff, who was nearly killed during a 2006 attack in Iraq while embedded with U.S. troops. He calls the event a chance to “put aside our differences” to “honour those who have and continue to sacrifice so much.”

Tickets go on sale Thursday at noon Eastern.

Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

