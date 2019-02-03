Bruno Mars puts on stellar concert show ahead of Super Bowl

ATLANTA — Bruno Mars may have wrapped up his massive “24K Magic World Tour” last year, but the singer gave one more glimpse into his stellar show the night before the Super Bowl.

It seemed like everyone appreciated his show.

Some concertgoers danced down the aisles, others threw their hands up high and the majority recited Mars’ lyrics at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest on Saturday night in Atlanta. He was joined by Cardi B and Lil Jon on the final night of the three-night festival at the State Farm Arena, next door to where the New England Patriots will play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 53.

Ludacris and Migos kicked off the first night of the festival, while Aerosmith and Post Malone performed the previous night.

Cardi B declined an offer to take the Super Bowl stage, but performed a series of songs at the Super Bowl-related event including “I Like It,” ”Bartier Cardi” and “Bodak Yellow.” The rapper said the energy around the city motivated her even more before the concert.

“I come here a lot, but everyone seems to be more excited,” she said in an interview. “It feels like a real holiday. The streets are extremely busy, the malls are a little crowded, everybody is bringing out their best cars, their best jewelry. All these artists are in town. It’s like ‘Wow.’”

Even though Mars’ concert was a pre-Super Bowl performance, the Grammy-winning singer did not make any reference to the NFL’s biggest game of the season. But he did put on a strong show in front of a sold-out crowd performing some of his biggest hits from “24K Magic,” an album he promoted on the 200-date tour that ended in November.

His album won six Grammy Awards last year including album, song and record of the year.

Mars danced effortlessly to “Finesse,” strutted across the stage with a guitar in hand on “Marry You,” and stood in one place to sing “Just the Way You Are.”

