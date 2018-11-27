Jerry Springer is getting a new TV role as “Judge Jerry.” (File photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Call him Judge Jerry: Jerry Springer is getting court show

NEW YORK — Hopefully there won’t be any chairs in this courtroom.

Talk show host Jerry Springer is getting a new TV role as “Judge Jerry,” where he’ll hear testimony and render verdicts before a studio audience. NBC Universal Television Distribution announced the half-hour court program Monday that will debut in national syndication in the fall of 2019.

The 74-year-old TV host is best known for “The Jerry Springer Show,” in which guests loudly, and at times violently, meted out their own brand of justice over 27 seasons. Springer began his career as a lawyer in Cincinnati.

In a statement, Springer says he’ll be called “honourable” for this first time in his life. He says his career is “coming full circle.”

“Judge Jerry” will be taped in Connecticut.

By The Associated Press

Previous story
Dictionary.com chooses ‘misinformation’ as word of the year

Just Posted

Red Deer cannabis user disappointed in quality

Greentown reopens Thursday due to cannabis shortage

Risk of freezing rain in Red Deer area

Environment Canada issues special weather statement

Complaints against Canadian telecom, TV providers soar 57% in 2017-18: report

OTTAWA — An annual tally of complaints against Canada’s telecommunications companies finds… Continue reading

Business group pleased with back-to-work legislation for postal workers

OTTAWA — A group representing Canadian businesses is praising the federal government… Continue reading

Food agency taking steps to prevent entry of lettuce suspected in E. coli cases

OTTAWA — The federal government is advising the food industry not to… Continue reading

WATCH: Central Alberta families enjoy Breakfast with Santa – wrapping up Festival of Trees

The Village People’s Y.M.C.A. had families spelling out the letters on the… Continue reading

Young Canadian women looking to reach final at FIFA U-17 World Cup

Coach Rhian Wilkinson dismisses any suggestion that Canada, just one win away… Continue reading

ABC to join ESPN, NFL Network in broadcasting NFL draft

ABC is joining the NFL draft broadcast business and will televise all… Continue reading

Call him Judge Jerry: Jerry Springer is getting court show

NEW YORK — Hopefully there won’t be any chairs in this courtroom.… Continue reading

Dictionary.com chooses ‘misinformation’ as word of the year

NEW YORK — Misinformation, as opposed to disinformation, was chosen Monday as… Continue reading

Brown’s hat trick helps Kings down Oilers 5-2

LOS ANGELES — Big games from Dustin Brown and Anze Kopitar have… Continue reading

Stampeders knock off Redblacks on icy field to exorcise Grey Cup demons

EDMONTON — A slick turf couldn’t derail Bo Levi Mitchell, Terry Williams… Continue reading

After rescue, Gaza’s only grand piano makes public comeback

GAZA, Palestinian Territory — The only grand piano in the Gaza Strip… Continue reading

Alec Baldwin set for court date in parking-spot assault case

NEW YORK — Alec Baldwin is due to answer assault and harassment… Continue reading

Most Read