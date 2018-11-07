Canada’s first national internment operations detailed in new doc

TORONTO — When actor-filmmaker Ryan Boyko was in Grade 10 in Saskatoon, he saw a documentary about the internment of Ukrainian Canadians during the First World War that left him stunned.

Growing up in a Ukrainian-Canadian household, he’d never heard that about the war and he went to his history teacher to learn more.

“He said, ‘You mean the Japanese internment during World War II?’ and I said, ‘No, I mean the Ukrainian internment during World War I,’” Boyko, 38, recalled in a recent phone interview.

“And he looked at me and said, ‘That never happened.’”

The experience sparked a decades-long research journey into the little-known chapter of Canada’s history for Boyko, resulting in his feature directorial debut “That Never Happened,” which screens in Ottawa on Thursday and several other Canadian cities through Nov. 12. It hits various digital platforms on Nov. 13, and will be available at the on-demand services of Shaw and Bell.

The documentary features interviews with experts and internee descendants as it details Canada’s first national internment operations between 1914 to 1920, when roughly 8,500 people from Ukraine and other European countries — some of them women and children — were labelled “enemy aliens” and unjustly put into camps under the War Measures Act.

Described in the film as essentially “prison camps,” some of them were in national parks and had inadequate food, clothing and shelter for the internees, who were forced to do hard labour in rough conditions. At least 106 people died in the camps, said Boyko.

Most of those interned were Ukrainians but they also included Croatians, Serbians, Bulgarians, Czechs, Slovaks, and Armenians.

During the same time period, more than 88,000 people from the same countries were forced to register in Canada and had to report monthly to the police. In some cases, officials demanded payment from registerees to get their documents stamped, according to those who speak in the doc. If they didn’t pay up, they were interned.

As Boyko’s film explains, in 1954 the government destroyed all of the records and ledgers pertaining to the internment operations. It wasn’t until the late ’70s and early ’80s that people started talking about it, mostly a result of aging internees finally revealing their harrowing experiences to their loved ones.

“Most people don’t know that they had family members who were interned, because most didn’t talk about it,” said the Hamilton-based Boyko, founder and CEO of Armistice Films Inc.

“And because there isn’t a complete record of all 8,579 people who were interned — there are only about 3,000 names that people know at the moment — there are a lot of people missing.”

In 2005, a private member’s bill, C-331, was passed into law to recognize the internees.

There’s also a Canadian First World War Internment Recognition Fund and an educational component in Canada’s high-school curriculum.

Some individuals, like Boyko, are also raising awareness through various forms of research and initiatives like monuments at internment sites.

Bokyo, who also dove into the subject matter with his 2016 award-winning web series “The Camps,” recently screened “That Never Happened” at the United Nations in Geneva as part of its celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Declaration of Human Rights. The post-screening chat was free-flowing and full of questions from UN representatives, which Boyko was later told is unusual for the typically regimented organization.

Boyko’s next project is a feature film about the same subject matter, which he hopes to start filming in March as a co-production between Ukraine and Canada. The story will feature two brothers in the camps.

“I think it’s the start of the conversation that hopefully people are going to continue well after they’ve seen the film,” Boyko said.

Previous story
Rocker Jack White dedicates song to women chastised for kissing at his concert

Just Posted

Cannabis-related impaired driving not a concern in Red Deer

City official hopes it stays that way

Snow clearing started early in Red Deer this winter

Red Deerians will see a change in city-wide plowing signs

AgSmart show will introduce new farm technologies next summer at Olds College

More info on AgSmart is available at Agri-Trade show

Red Deer creates real-time homeless list

Federal funding helping Red Deer and other communities across Canada

NOVA employees raise $750,000 for United Way

Over 400 employees participate

Red Deer remembers with music

Red Deerians honoured fallen soldiers ahead of Remembrance Day with music. The… Continue reading

Scheer says Clement no longer a Conservative MP after more allegations arise

OTTAWA — Andrew Scheer says he has asked Tony Clement to leave… Continue reading

Parole denied for drunk driver Marco Muzzo, who killed three kids and their grandfather in crash

GRAVENHURST, Ont. — A drunk driver who killed three young children and… Continue reading

Investigators probe third accident at Halifax airport in 15 years

HALIFAX — Federal investigators have arrived in Halifax to piece together why… Continue reading

Study finds emotional abuse to be a major issue in Canadian sport

TORONTO — Imagine a teacher telling a child: you’re fat. You’re a… Continue reading

Canada losing ground on abuse and harassment reporting in sports: study

Sheldon Kennedy’s sexual abuse case against hockey coach Graham James rocked Canadian… Continue reading

Cuban dancers return to island that once spurned them

HAVANA — As a young dancer compared with ballet legends Vaslav Nijinsky… Continue reading

Writers’ Trust to hand out total $260,000 in prizes for literary excellence

TORONTO — Seven of Canada’s top literary minds are set to be… Continue reading

Kucherov, Vasilevskiy help Lightning beat Oilers 5-2

TAMPA, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov had two goals and an assist, Andrei… Continue reading

Most Read