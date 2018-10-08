Canadian actor Patrick J. Adams announces birth of baby with wife Troian Bellisario

Canadian actor Patrick J. Adams says his wife, actress Troian Bellisario, has given birth to a baby girl.

The former star of “Suits” says the family is happy and healthy.

He and Bellisario, who star together in the the sci-fi drama film “Clara,” say they will raise their daughter to be strong and outspoken.

They also thanked those who protected their privacy during the pregnancy, which was not widely reported on until August.

Adams and Bellisario, who is American, married in 2016.

They’ve worked together on several projects.

