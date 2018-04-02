Canadian actress Mimi Kuzyk remembers Steven Bochco’s kindness and compromise

TORONTO — “Hill Street Blues” creator Steven Bochco, who died Sunday at the age of 74, built a legacy as a rule-breaker with big network TV dramas.

But it’s an act of kindness on set that actress Mimi Kuzyk remembers most fondly — his willing to compromise over her unauthorized perm.

At the time, the Winnipeg-born newcomer was only days into her role on Bochco’s breakout 1980s cop series, playing Det. Patsy Mayo, when he called her into his office for a meeting. Bochco had noticed her new hairdo, and wondered why she’d made an executive decision that risked continuity with her character.

As Kuzyk recalls it, after seeing herself on “Hill Street Blues” for the first time she was instantly distracted by what she considered a bad hairstyle. Instead of checking with Bochco she marched into a local salon for a “very different” look.

“He went, ‘In the future if you’re going to do anything like that, maybe talk to me first,’” she remembers of the writer and producer.

Bochco took a magnanimous approach to the predicament by inserting a line into the script where a co-star acknowledged the new ‘do.

“There was no screaming, no reprimands.”

The outcome was a relief for the actress who was just making headway in Hollywood. Before the Bochco project, she’d only played bit parts on TV shows “The Littlest Hobo” and “Remington Steele.”

It was a fleeting moment, but more than 30 years later Kuzyk hasn’t forgotten the kind gesture.

She says it’s emblematic of the determined producer who gained a reputation for taking risks on the screen, but was sympathetic to his actors in a way most Hollywood producers weren’t.

“He made you feel comfortable and open,” she says. “He wouldn’t criticize or demean you. You could talk to him about anything.”

Kuzyk went on to play the hard-nosed detective on “Hill Street Blues” for two seasons.

But like many of her fellow actors, Kuzyk’s working partnership with Bochco stretched years longer. She appeared in guest roles on his other series “L.A. Law,” and “Doogie Howser, M.D.” as characters he wrote specifically for her.

Other actors from “Hill Street Blues” would find other homes on later Bochco shows, including most famously Dennis Franz who led 1990s cop series “NYPD Blue.”

“He was good to his people,” she says.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today if not for that one man who gave me a chance.”

Previous story
Deadspin video illustrates Sinclair stations’ messaging
Next story
Steven Bochco, boundary-pushing TV creator behind ‘NYPD Blue’ and ‘Hill Street Blues,’ dies at 74

Just Posted

Cardston outfitter trial ends

Final submissions to judge set for June with decision to come later

Less restrictive portable, dynamic sign rules urged by Red Deer businesses

Sign bylaw passes, but administrators must reconsider spacing requirements

The next step in pushing for Red Deer hospital expansion is to talk to AHS, says Mayor Veer

Council is determined to keep the issue on the front burner

Francophone school will eventually be built in Red Deer’s Kentwood area

Catholic school district no longer locating future school there

Central Alberta woman helps owners reunite with their missing pooches

Sundre’s Kim Taylor helps dog owners

Rebels rollercoaster season holds hope for the future

Growth of youth movement fuels Red Deer Rebels future

WATCH: New venue coming to Westerner Park in Red Deer in February

Other plans include potential hotel at Westerner Park

2019 Canada Winter Games launches Medal Design Contest

Call out to Canadian artists

A visionary on and off the ice, Kevin Martin enters World Curling Hall of Fame

LAS VEGAS — Not content to be one of the best curlers… Continue reading

This star is the farthest ever seen. It’s 9 billion light-years away

Astronomers using the Hubble Space Telescope have found the farthest star ever… Continue reading

‘Fascinated and horrified’ scientists watched as a killer whale drowned another orca’s calf

When Jared Towers and two of his colleagues set out to observe… Continue reading

Video: Sparkly pizza, bagels and gravy: Nothing is safe from edible glitter’s reach

First things first: There is a difference between “edible” and “nontoxic” glitter.… Continue reading

In case you missed the ‘condom-snorting challenge’ – and didn’t know it’s a bad idea

Imagine uncoiling a condom and stuffing it up one side of your… Continue reading

Canadian light oil prices hit with same discounts afflicting oilsands prices

CALGARY — The same factors that have inflated the discount paid for… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month