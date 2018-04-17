Canadian singer Jann Arden quoted in new James Comey book

TORONTO — Canadian singer Jann Arden has always had a realistic outlook on death.

Growing up in Springbank, Alta., she saw farm animals die and had frank discussions about such matters with her parents, who didn’t view death as a taboo topic.

“When my parents started getting sick and we were just little kids, my mom used to say, ‘Well, you’re going to die someday, so you better get living,’” the eight-time Juno Award-winning artist recalled in an interview.

Arden has expressed such a viewpoint in interviews in the past but didn’t realize what kind of an impact it might have until this week, when she was surprised to see her words of wisdom in the highly anticipated new book by former FBI Director James Comey.

The quote attributed to Arden — “To not think of dying, is to not think of living” — kicks off the book’s first chapter, titled “The Life.”

“It’s really fascinating. I’m very touched by it and I think it’s really cool,” Arden told The Canadian Press by phone Tuesday, the day the book hit shelves.

“I know how important words are to me and I’m glad that it resonated with him. I think he’s in a precarious position and has taken a lot of blows the last year or so, and I hope he’s part of the equation that brings down this guy — that brings some light to this presidency.”

Arden said she’s seen the quote attributed to her a couple of times in other circumstances. She thinks it came from an interview she did “many years ago,” perhaps from a health and wellness magazine.

“I always find that people gravitate towards that quote,” said the singer-songwriter, who’s known for hits including “I Would Die For You” and “Insensitive.”

“I read about these guys at a university in the States that had used that quote as well and I wonder if (Comey) took it from a speech that they had given and attributed to me. I’m not sure. Who knows. We’ll have to ask him someday, huh?”

Not that Arden has plans to run into Comey any time soon.

She said she doesn’t know him and had no idea she was on his radar.

“I’m pretty sure he has no idea that I’m even a musician,” said the always quick-witted Arden, who’s written three books, had various TV stints and produced two documentaries.

Arden first learned of the quote in the Comey book, “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies & Leadership,” on Twitter on Monday night. She then downloaded the book onto her tablet and planned to read it on a plane to Toronto on Wednesday.

“I had a really good chuckle last night, went to bed with a smile on my face,” Arden said.

“You really get a sense of how big words are and that they make their way, and that they mean things to people — people that you would never imagine meeting or knowing or anything else.”

As for the quote itself, Arden sticks by it.

“I’m always fascinated by people who are like, ‘Oh, I don’t want to talk about (death)’ or they don’t do a will. Like, do your will — don’t screw up your entire family. It’s a nightmare being an executor when nothing is organized,” Arden said.

“I have said that a few times: you have to think about dying. You have to just think about it, because it’s liberating.”

Previous story
Charlize Theron’s celebrity palate gives Hamilton hot sauce company a boost

Just Posted

WATCH: Demand continues to rise for Red Deer food bank

A food drive across the southern part of Red Deer comes at… Continue reading

Man charged for Innisfail armed robbery, police looking for two more suspects

A Central Alberta man was charged for an armed robbery at an… Continue reading

Central Middle School students created a customized table for Ellen DeGeneres

Sawing For Schools Club next aims to grow produce in the classroom

Central Alberta pharmacists to protest fee reductions, service cuts

They will march to Red Deer City Hall on Thursday, April 19

Drug dealer gets six-year sentence

Red Deer man was involved in a sophisticated dial-a-dope operation

Watch: Starbucks to close more than 8,000 stores for racial-bias education on May 29

PHILADELPHIA - Starbucks will close more than 8,000 U.S. stores for an… Continue reading

Canadian singer Jann Arden quoted in new James Comey book

TORONTO — Canadian singer Jann Arden has always had a realistic outlook… Continue reading

Red Deer-Mountain View MP to host town hall in Bowden to discuss rural crime, marijuana legislation

Though crime will be at the centre of an upcoming town hall,… Continue reading

Is Canada losing its love for Tim Hortons?

One-third of Canadians say they think less of the franchise, poll says

Trudeau addresses France’s National Assembly, touts progressive common ground

PARIS — With trademark rhetorical flourish, Justin Trudeau delivered a message of… Continue reading

Blood stain analyst testifies about the gruesome scene at Johnston’s home

HALIFAX — A Halifax jury has heard from a blood stain pattern… Continue reading

Abdelrazik torture lawsuit to proceed after mediation cancelled

OTTAWA — A Montreal man’s lawsuit over his detention and alleged torture… Continue reading

Two Americans charged after undeclared guns brought across the Canadian border

Travellers stopped at Alberta’s Coutts border crossing

Canadian doc ‘The Reckoning,’ about Weinstein and other cases, set for Hot Docs

TORONTO — Just six months after the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke and… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month