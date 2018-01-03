Canadian theatre star Albert Schultz, Soulpepper accused of sex assault, harassment

A prominent figure in the Canadian theatre world and the well-known company he co-founded are facing four separate lawsuits alleging sexual assault and harassment, a lawyer for the four actresses making the claims said Wednesday.

The lawsuits name Toronto-based Soulpepper Theatre Company and its founding artistic director Albert Schultz, lawyer Alexi Wood said.

In a statement, Wood alleged Soulpepper did nothing to protect the women from Schultz, 54, who is also an accomplished stage and screen actor.

“Mr. Schultz abused his power for years,” Wood said. “My clients fully intend to hold him and Soulpepper Theatre Company accountable. Their brave lawsuit is the first step towards righting this incredible wrong.”

The women have scheduled a news conference for Thursday, Wood said.

None of the allegations has been proven in court and neither Soulpepper nor representatives for Schultz responded to a request for comment.

Soulpepper bills itself as Toronto’s largest not-for-profit theatre company and Schultz has played a key role in its repertoire. The company also provides training for aspiring actors and theatre artists.

Schultz is also an executive director on the hit CBC television series “Kim’s Convenience,” which is independently produced for the public broadcaster by Vancouver-based Thunderbird Productions.

“In light of the serious allegations made public today, we expect Thunderbird will take the necessary actions to ensure a safe and respectful workplace and we have conveyed that to them,” said Emma Bedard, a spokeswoman for CBC.

Thunderbird had no immediate response but a spokeswoman said the company was preparing a statement.

The latest allegations against Schultz and Soulpepper come after the theatre company revealed in October that it had severed ties with longtime guest artist Laszlo Marton, who it said had engaged in sexual harassment.

As the founding artistic director of Soulpepper in 1998, Schultz has been widely recognized for his work, including being honoured with an Order of Canada in 2013 and a Governor General’s Performing Arts Award in 2014.

His many credits include a starring role in the comic trilogy “The Norman Conquests.”

“Thinking about the collective and creating opportunities for others as much as for yourself is, I think, much more rewarding in the long run,” he once said.

His Order of Canada investment acknowledges his creative spirit and contributions to Soulpepper and his “commitment to training generations of theatre artists.”

Schultz established a partnership with George Brown College to set up the Young Centre for the Performing Arts. His other acting credits include a role on an earlier hit TV series, “Street Legal.” More recently, he appeared on the miniseries “Alias Grace.”

Born in Port Hope, Ont., Schultz was drawn to acting by his mother’s community theatre work. He attended York University’s theatre program and then the London Academy

Previous story
Logan Paul makes more extensive apology for suicide video

Just Posted

Friends remember snowboarder

Scott Hornstra, who was originally from Rocky Mountain House, died snowboarding in Montana

Red Deer city crews worked long hours over the holidays on sewer line repair

Frigid temperatures and aging infrastructure led to overtime repairs

New shelter awaits elder abuse victims

Elder abuse is different from spousal abuse

Semi-automatic submachine gun found in vehicle

Innisfail RCMP lay charges

New Year’s babies arrive in Central Alberta

Births in Lacombe and Olds

UPDATED: Red Deer RCMP welcomes new operations support officer

Former Red Deerian comes home

Photo: Tuque colouring inspires little artists

BY PAUL COWLEY ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Photos: Manor House residents toast in the New Year

Residents had a door decorating contest and sang familiar songs to celebrate

Reader photo: Icy explosion

Jason Zackowski of Red Deer snaps an interesting photo

Arctic cold causes problems for waterfowl, boats

INDIANAPOLIS — The Latest on the dangerously cold temperatures gripping much of… Continue reading

Central Alberta Humane Society cared for 700 cats in 2017

With an intake of 700 cats in 2017 — a 20 per… Continue reading

12 killed in Costa Rica plane crash

10 U.S. citizens including families from Florida, NY die in Costa Rica plane crash

Authorities investigating what led to deadly Colorado shooting

Four deputies were wounded and one killed in Colorado attack

Regulations to protect killer whales working

Study finds U.S. regulations to protect killer whales near B.C. coast effective

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month