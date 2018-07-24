Canadians Michael Ondaatje, Esi Edugyan make Man Booker Prize long list

TORONTO — Canadian authors Michael Ondaatje and Esi Edugyan have made the long list for this year’s Man Booker Prize in London.

Toronto-based Ondaatje made the list of 13 titles with “Warlight,” published by Jonathan Cape.

The honour comes just two weeks after he won the Golden Man Booker Prize, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Man Booker Prize, for 1992’s “The English Patient.”

Victoria-based Edugyan made this year’s long list for “Washington Black,” published by Serpent’s Tail.

She was on the Booker short list in 2011 for “Half-Blood Blues,” which won the Scotiabank Giller Prize.

The short list of six books will be announced on Sept. 20 and the winner of the prize, worth about $86,000, will be announced Oct. 16.

This year’s Booker long list also includes six writers from the U.K., three from the U.S., and two from Ireland.

A panel of five judges chose the long list from 171 submissions — the highest number of titles put forward in the prize’s history.

In a statement, the judges called Ondaatje’s novel “wonderfully atmospheric” and ”beautifully paced,” and Edugyan’s book ”a dazzling exploration of race in the Atlantic world, which also manages to be a yarn and a chase story.”

The prize is open to writers of any nationality, writing in English and published in the U.K. and Ireland.

Previous story
Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard facing three sex offence charges in Toronto

Just Posted

Red Deer council adopts new conduct code

Second and third readings passed on Monday

B.C. fishing trip prompts search when empty canoe found off Flores Island

VICTORIA — An overdue canoeist off the west coast of B.C.’s Vancouver… Continue reading

Girl injured when black bear swipes tent at Manitoba backcountry campsite

WHITESHELL, Man. — Officials in Manitoba say an eight-year-old girl was injured… Continue reading

B.C. man accused of killing his wife and daughters wants a new lawyer

KELOWNA, B.C. — The Kelowna, B.C., man accused of killing his wife… Continue reading

Get high on nature — not cannabis — while hiking, says B.C. rescue team

VANCOUVER — One of British Columbia’s busiest rescue teams is warning backcountry… Continue reading

WATCH: Rappelling down Red Deer’s Stantec Building a thrilling, scary experience

Advocate reporter chronicles his trip down the 13-storey buildling

B.C.’s North Shore Search and Rescue concerned with commercial guided weed hikes

VANCOUVER — One of British Columbia’s busiest rescue teams is warning backcountry… Continue reading

Illegal guns sourced in Canada surge compared to those smuggled from U.S.

TORONTO — The number of guns obtained legally in Canada but are… Continue reading

Brief evacuation order lifted as wildfire crews in B.C. hit hard at new blaze

VANCOUVER — A wildfire cut Highway 1 through British Columbia’s southern Interior… Continue reading

Toronto’s Greektown community holds vigil for victims of weekend shooting

TORONTO — Residents of Toronto’s Danforth Avenue gathered for a prayer service… Continue reading

Salmonella contamination prompts recall of goldfish crackers

OTTAWA — A brand of Pepperidge Farm goldfish crackers are being recalled… Continue reading

B.C. fishing trip prompts search when empty canoe found off Flores Island

VICTORIA — An overdue canoeist off the west coast of B.C.’s Vancouver… Continue reading

Blackfalds scooter riders catching big air

Blackfalds Optimist All Wheels Park was a busy place on Monday. Scooters… Continue reading

Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard facing three sex offence charges in Toronto

Toronto police have charged the frontman of the rock band Hedley with… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month